Climate Science
Yesterday
Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Posted 6:21 PM 9/17/2019 by Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
Carbon dioxide (CO2). You’ve probably heard about it a lot. It’s a fossil fuel, commonly released into the atmosphere by humans from the burning of oil and coal. The top 3 fossil fuels include petroleum (crude oil), coal, and natural gas (which is mostly methane, although (More)
9/15/2019
The difference between weather and climate; comparing past warming pace
Posted 6:20 PM 9/17/2019 by Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
To start this climate conversation, we have to begin somewhere. So, let's start with the basics: the difference between weather and climate. It is vital to understand this difference in order to understand our changing climate.
Weather and climate are often used in the same sentences and (More)