New school security measures help Columbia parent "rest easier"
New school security measures help Columbia parent "rest easier"
COLUMBIA - Teachers, students and parents at Blue Ridge Elementary School are getting used to new security measures. Over the summer, crews renovated the school, and part of that was adding...
UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage
UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage
COLUMBIA - Multiple people were trapped in...
Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
CAMDENTON - Police are investigating after a...
News
New school security measures help Columbia parent "rest easier"
New school security measures help Columbia parent "rest easier"
COLUMBIA - Teachers, students and parents at Blue Ridge Elementary School are getting used to new security measures. Over the summer, crews renovated the school, and part of that was adding...
UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage
UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage
COLUMBIA - Multiple people were trapped in...
Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
CAMDENTON - Police are investigating after a...
Residents react after pedestrian crash kills teen on Clark Lane
Residents react after pedestrian crash kills teen on Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - Residents are asking for road...
Third round of flooding in 2019 likely along Missouri River
Third round of flooding in 2019 likely along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). You’ve probably heard about it a lot. It’s a fossil fuel, commonly released into the atmosphere by humans from the burning of oil and coal. The top 3 fossil...
Exploring different factors causing the worldwide climate to change
Exploring different factors causing the worldwide climate to change
Previously we've discussed the difference...
Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke talks climate change with NBC News' Al Roker
Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke talks climate change with NBC News' Al Roker
Al Roker traveled to a remote part of...
Sports
Cardinals drop game to Nationals 6-2
Cardinals drop game to Nationals 6-2
ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals lose Game 2 of their three game series against the Washington Nationals 6-2. The Nationals got off to a hot start by scoring three of the first five runs, including the...
Cardinals HOF manager suffers stroke
Cardinals HOF manager suffers stroke
ST. LOUIS, MO - Former Cardinals manager and...
Key players in Chiefs backfield down following matchup in Oakland
Key players in Chiefs backfield down following matchup in Oakland
OAKLAND, CA- Kansas City Chiefs running game...
Columbia, MO
75°
View 2 active weather alerts
2am
75°
3am
73°
4am
72°
5am
71°
