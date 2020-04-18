Local Lookout

Posted 12:44 PM 4/17/2020 by Claire Bradshaw, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - If you looked outside your window and saw a cart full of 6-week-old puppies, you'd smile too.

Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is taking a litter of puppies around local nursing homes and assisted living centers to cheer up residents. Spoiler alert: it's working.

Thursday (More)