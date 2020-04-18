Local Lookout

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows

COLUMBIA - If you looked outside your window and saw a cart full of 6-week-old puppies, you'd smile too.

Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is taking a litter of puppies around local nursing homes and assisted living centers to cheer up residents. Spoiler alert: it's working.

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Boys & Girls Club offers meals through curbside pickup

COLUMBIA – Even though the doors are technically closed at The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, Club services are in full swing at the curb.

The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia is offering curbside food pickups every day while Missouri’s stay-at-home order is in effect and (More)

