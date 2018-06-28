Facebook
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue. Police arrived on scene at approximately 7:10 p.m. where they found a man...
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban...
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols...
News
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove the author's name from a national literary award. The Laura...
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in...
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with...
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions...
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing multiple traffic hazards and dangerous road...
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring...
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Sports
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by the All England Club announced Wednesday that elevates the tournament's seven-time...
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson...
NEW YORK - Former Missouri basketball standout...
Columbia, MO
78°
