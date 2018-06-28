Sports

Yesterday

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return

Posted 6:54 AM 6/27/2018 by The Associated Press

(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by the All England Club announced Wednesday that elevates the tournament's seven-time champion above her ranking of 183rd.

While WTA rules allow women who miss time because of a (More)

6/24/2018

Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games

Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games

Posted 7:12 PM 6/25/2018 by Blake Sammann, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in August.

It will be Noah Casey's third (More)

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 16 active weather alerts
7am 76°
8am 75°
9am 76°
10am 77°