Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents
COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting his grandparents, who defended themselves with wasp spray. Brian Kelley was sentenced Monday to 10...
Judge rules for Auditor Galloway in open records lawsuit
Judge rules for Auditor Galloway in open records lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge ruled that...
Deputies: Barnett man arrested, nearly a pound of meth found
Deputies: Barnett man arrested, nearly a pound of meth found
MILLER COUNTY - A Barnett man faces charges of...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents
COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting his grandparents, who defended themselves with wasp spray. Brian Kelley was sentenced Monday to 10...
Plans ahead to refurbish a Fulton middle school
Plans ahead to refurbish a Fulton middle school
FULTON - A new affordable-assisted living...
Columbia man arrested in double shooting
Columbia man arrested in double shooting
COLUMBIA - Deputies of the Boone County...
Judge rules for Auditor Galloway in open records lawsuit
Judge rules for Auditor Galloway in open records lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge ruled that...
Cars get fragile in frigid temps; technician recommends check up
Cars get fragile in frigid temps; technician recommends check up
COLUMBIA - With temperatures plummeting, a car...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
UPDATE: Brutal temps are still on track for mid-week
UPDATE: Brutal temps are still on track for mid-week
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2, 2018, is on the way, and it could be dangerous. It isn't unusual for an arctic blast like this to move through once or twice a winter. This season, it...
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively...
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri Baseball's Misner named Preseason All-American for the second time
Missouri Baseball's Misner named Preseason All-American for the second time
COLUMBIA - The start of the 2019 Missouri baseball season is still a few weeks away, but one player is already receiving accolades. Junior outfielder Kameron Misner has been named Second Team...
KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 1-27-18
KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 1-27-18
...
Kansas City Chiefs fan with leukemia finds role model in Eric Berry
Kansas City Chiefs fan with leukemia finds role model in Eric Berry
COLUMBIA - A Columbia native named Matt May...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
SEARCH
There are no recent news articles in this category.
Columbia, MO
15°
Interactive Radar
|
Current Conditions
|
Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12am
14°
1am
14°
2am
13°
3am
11°
Tweets by @KOMUnews