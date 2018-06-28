Top Stories

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia

Posted 10:30 PM 6/27/2018

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue. 

Police arrived on scene at approximately 7:10 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was found on the corner of Duncan Street and McBaine in (More)

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City

6/26/2018

Boone County looks to update voting system

Boone County looks to update voting system

Posted 8:06 AM 6/27/2018 by Jared Smith, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines.

Representatives invited people to see the old equipment Monday to show the need for new equipment.

"It was our initial meeting to have members of the (More)

Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation

United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser

Weatherization program offers free home improvement

Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding

