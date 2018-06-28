Top Stories

Posted 10:30 PM 6/27/2018 by Jared Smith, KOMU 8 Reporter and Annie Hammock, KOMU Interactive Director, Cameron La Fontaine, KOMU Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.

Police arrived on scene at approximately 7:10 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was found on the corner of Duncan Street and McBaine in (More)