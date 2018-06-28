Top Stories
Yesterday
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Posted 10:30 PM 6/27/2018 by Jared Smith, KOMU 8 Reporter and Annie Hammock, KOMU Interactive Director, Cameron La Fontaine, KOMU Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.
Police arrived on scene at approximately 7:10 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was found on the corner of Duncan Street and McBaine in (More)
6/26/2018
Boone County looks to update voting system
Posted 8:06 AM 6/27/2018 by Jared Smith, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines.
Representatives invited people to see the old equipment Monday to show the need for new equipment.
"It was our initial meeting to have members of the (More)