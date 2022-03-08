COLUMBIA - March 8th marks the annual International Women's Day.
The day celebrates global "social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women," according to the International Women's Day website. Furthermore, a call for action to advance gender equality.
Two women-owned businesses in Columbia, Peggy Jean's Pies and Regeneration Salon & Spa, discussed their experiences being the founder and owner of their passions.
Peggy Jean's Pies was reopened about a decade ago.
"I think I wanted to prove that women can open a business, if you really want to, without going the traditional methods of getting a man involved and a bank," Jeanne Plumley said, owner of Peggy Jeans.
In the past year, the business has:
- Opened a second store
- Appeared on a national baking competition
- Collaborated on a pecan pie beer
- Shared their story with thousands of new friends
- Baked hundreds and hundreds of pies
"I think anyone that has a business will tell you the work is just relentless," Rebecca Miller, owner of Peggy Jeans. "It just never ends. Our entire family works in this business so we do it all the time, it consumes all of us. It's not only about your growth in your sales, but the impact that you have on people's lives."
Miller wants her hard work to show her sixteen year old daughter that she can literally do anything that she puts her mind into.
Regeneration Salon & Spa was opened up by Samantha Woolridge and Lisa Howard in the very beginning of 2022 by purchasing the assets and name for how it is now.
"I have three daughters and am such a feminist," Howard, salon/spa owner said. "Women empowerment is something we both believe in and just being able to own our own business and lift up and support other women has been something we really wanted to strive for."
Woolridge is a licensed cosmetologist and licensed Cosmetology instructor. She is a Aveda colorist and hair sculptor who is skilled in the art of hairstyling and makeup artistry.
"I feel like people don't think women can do it, or maybe not as well," Woolridge said. "Because we do have our husbands, we do have children, we have so much going on. But I think as women that's what makes us so amazing at what we do."