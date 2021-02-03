COLUMBIA - Multiple candidates running for the Columbia City Council and the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education took part in a virtual public forum Wednesday evening, hosted by the Columbia Board of Realtors.
Candidates for both the city council and the CPS school board answered questions for about 90 minutes in a forum that was broadcasted live on a YouTube stream and the CBOR Facebook page.
There are two city council ward offices up for election, with three candidates each running in Wards 2 and 6, respectively.
From Ward 2:
- Jim Meyer, a retired colonel and small business owner who has previously served on the Columbia Board of Realtors.
- Andrea Waner, a city advocate and public health expert who has previously worked at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services.
- Bill Weitkemper, who formerly served for Columbia's Sewer Utility for almost four decades.
From Ward 6:
- Betsy Peters, the incumbent Ward 6 council member, who is also a physician and rental property owner
- Philip Merriman, the owner of Columbia-based IT services and consulting company, Seraphim Systems.
- Randy Minchew, current COO of DeLine Holdings, with a background in contracting and business.
Each city council candidate was asked questions on a variety of topics including trash pickup policy, combating homelessness, setting utility rates and the system of policing in Columbia.
While some candidates had differing views on the best way to handle different subjects, one thing they could all agree on was that local government should be transparent with its constituents.
As for the CPS School Board race, there are five candidates campaigning for two open spots.
The candidates are:
- Teresa Maledy, an incumbent school board member and retired Commerce Bank executive.
- Lucas Neal, currently with the religious organization Young Life, where he serves as area director.
- Katherine Sasser, an MU education program coordinator and former CPS teacher.
- Aron Saylor, a web developer at MoDOT and CPS parent.
- Jeanne Snodgrass, Mizzou Hillel's executive director.
The candidates fielded questions over the ongoing debate of how quickly children should be back to in-person learning, inequalities within the district, and discussion on the superintendent position that will be open when current CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman retires in June.
Like the City Council candidates that had spoken before, the CPS School Board candidates found common ground on the subject of transparency.
The election for both City Council and CPS Board of Education open positions will be held on April 6th.