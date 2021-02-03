COLUMBIA - Candidates running for Columbia City Council and the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will participate in the first April election virtual forum Wednesday night, hosted by the Columbia Board of Realtors.
The forum begins at 5:30 pm, with questions being fielded by three City Council candidates each running in Wards 2 and 6, respectively.
The five CPS Board of Education candidates will answer questions beginning at 7:15 pm.
Columbia Board of Realtors president Chris Martin said he believes the most discussed topics will include students returning to in-person learning or not, as well as the trash pickup issue in Columbia.
David Lile of KFRU will moderate the forum. You can submit questions here before the forum.
