COLUMBIA - City Council passed its operating budget for fiscal year 2023 Monday night.
The budget includes a two dollar increase in water rates for residential water users. The increase came after an amendment to the original water rate plan. Councilwoman Fowler was the only council member to vote no on the amendment.
Fowler voiced her concern before the vote about the not knowing the specifics of this water amendment. The council spoke about holding additional meetings in the future to work through these water utility revenue.
Julie Ryan is the Co-founder of COMO Safe Water Coalition and said this confusion within the city council and water rates have been going on for years.
"If they would promote to say, if you pay this much more per month this is what we are going to be able to give you then I think people would be able to understand that better. But right now we are simply trying to fix what has been broken for way too long and it is not giving us the improved water quality and where we should be at," Ryan said.
Columbia Ward 5 Council Member, Matt Pitzer proposed this amendment. He said the plan will help the McBaine Water Treatment Plant.
“I proposed the amendment in lieu of the arbitrary, non-cost based changes originally proposed. My plan ties changes to the base rate to actual progress in the much-delayed rehab of the water treatment plant and then, if implemented, would fund the rehab of the plant. The rest of the increase addresses increased wages and increased supply and materials costs in the 4 years since rates were last changed,” Pitzer said.
Ryan said her work with COMO Safe Water Coalition has been focused on trying to improve Columbia's water and the treatment plant quality.
"We are upset things are not getting done. We have a very deteriorated water treatment plant and that can pose a public health risk. Why it's taking this long a why we can't explain a way how these water rate increases actually show connection to what the cost-of-service delivery is to rate payers is in a very clear manor is something that has bothered us about how the utility operates in this town," Ryan said.
"The costs for water treatment and distribution have increased, and the current water rate structure is not enough to recover operation costs. This rate increase will also fund debt payments from the 2018 revenue bond package that was approved by voters for water utility capital improvements, including the second sale of bonds that will finance proposed improvements at the McBaine Water Treatment Plant," Nestor said.
The council said if they did not increase water rates the utility fund would run out.
The council went into a special vote for the budget for Councilwoman Peters' reported conflict of interest on the section regarding the Voluntary Action Center and the Community Development Block Grant(CDBG). The council members went into a separate vote without Peters on the CDBG section of the budget.
The council also passed B246-22, which would authorize a collective bargaining agreement with Columbia Professional Firefighters I.A.F.F. Local 1055.
The council discussed downtown sidewalk closures requested in R140-22 from Discovery Development, LLC. The resolution proposes the closure of three sidewalks surrounding new development happening on the southeast side of the intersection on Broadway and Tenth Street.
A few residents expressed concerns about the accessibility of the area after sidewalk closures. Mayor Buffaloe proposed an amendment to R140-22 to allow officials to work with Discovery Development, LLC on an accessibility solution.