COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members will be deciding Monday if they will permit a one-year operational agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. after tabling it for six months.
Previously, downtown business owners were concerned about the use of scooters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among their concerns was that they would not be able to adapt their businesses to evolving health ordinances due to the use of sidewalks and parking spaces in front of businesses for scooters.
Executive Director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, Nickie Davis, said in order for the City of Columbia and Bird Scooters to gain support from the Community Improvement District Board of Directors they have to collaborate with them moving forward.
“We want to be involved in the placement of the ‘nests’, timing of when Birds are operational, functioning speeds in certain areas in The District, and any other operations concerns District businesses may have,” Davis said in a letter to David Nichols, the director of Columbia Public Works.
Among the list of concerns, there were questions regarding the sanitization scooters will undergo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is a list of protocols Bird Rides, Inc. said it uses to ensure the safety of their users. With those precautions, Bird also indicated the possibility to attach hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes to the scooter.
If passed, the agreement will allow for a shared active transportation operation of small dockless electric vehicles between MU’s campus and the City of Columbia for one year. Depending on the outcome of the first year, the agreement can be subject to automatic renewals.