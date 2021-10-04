COLUMBIA- Monday, an item on the Columbia City Council Meeting's agenda is amending Chapter 4 of the City Code relating to the sale of alcoholic Beverages. On July 7, 2021, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law SB126 which modified provisions relating to the sale of intoxicating liquor
The new modifications to the City Code concerning alcohol sales are to regulate both when alcohol can be sold, and when it can be consumed.
"So I believe under this bill, they're working to update what the City language has based on the law that was passed and signed by Governor Parson, allowing for the alcohol sales to-go," Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for The City of Columbia, said.
According to the council memo, the changes include:
1. Add “liquor store” to the list of business permitted to sell alcohol to be consumed on the premises.
2. Changing the hours of the sale and consumption of alcohol to include package liquor, package liquor Sunday sales, liquor by the drink, restaurant bars and hotels, amusement places, malt liquor Sunday sales, and wine shop Sunday sales.
3. Add a new subsection for to-go alcohol sales.
4. Establishing a start time for the sale of liquor for non-profit organizations hosting special events.
According to Chapter 4 of the City Code, liquor can not be sold between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays, and between the hours of 1:30 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. Those who are licensed to sell "intoxicating" liquor can receive a license to sell alcohol between the hours of 9 a.m. and midnight on Sundays ("Package liquor Sundays"), retailers selling intoxicating malt liquor who are licensed may sell malt liquor between of 9 a.m. and midnight on Sunday ("Malt liquor Sunday sales").
The City Code defines "original package" as: "Any package containing not less than eight (8) ounces of any intoxicating liquor, excepting malt liquor, or, any package containing three (3) or more standard bottles of malt liquor or, as to nonintoxicating beer, any package containing three (3), six (6), twelve (12) or twenty-four (24) small standard beer bottles, and any package containing three (3), six (6) or twelve (12) large standard beer bottles, when such bottles contain nonintoxicating beer as defined by this section."