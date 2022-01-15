COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 206 E. Burnam Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Crews were advised of a fire in the garage of a residence. The first crew arrived and saw a well-developed fire in the attached garage of the two-story residence, the fire department said. 

An interior search for occupants was initiated. Crews also attacked the fire with pre-connected hose lines. The residence was divided into two separate living units. 

The fire originated in the garage of unit B. Occupants living in unit A were awakened by the smell of smoke and exited the property prior to fire crews arriving on scene, fire officials said. Those living in unit B were asleep and were removed out of the residence by fire crews.

No injuries were reported from occupants or fire crews. The incident was under control in 20 minutes. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you