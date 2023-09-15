COLUMBIA - A Columbia man found guilty of a deadly Memorial Day shooting was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Friday.
Bobby Dawson, 42, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 36-year-old Rod Jamal Jones in August. He was also found guilty of armed criminal action.
Friday, a Boone County judge sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole, as well as an additional 20 years for the armed criminal action charge.
On May 25, 2020, authorities responded to the 2700 block of Quail Drive. There, they found Jones with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken off life support two days later, according to police.