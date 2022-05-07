COLUMBIA- The Columbia Memorial Stair Climb held it's 6th annual climb early Saturday morning.
Firefighters and other first responders participated in the climb while family and friends watched on from the field and stands.
Each person who registered for the stair climb was tasked to climb an equivalent to 110 stories, symbolizing the flights of stairs first responders during the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.
One firefighter who participated in the event, Shaun Gladney, chose to honor his father in the climb after he passed away back in December.
"I climbed today for my dad who lost his life in December, just to carry him with me today, do it for him."
Gladney went on to say while the task wasn't easy, finishing the climb feels very rewarding.
"It sucks in the moment, but it's very rewarding at the end, to say that you've carried someone with you through that whole 110 flights."