COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired incident at the Walmart on West Broadway around 8:15 on Monday night. 

One witness told KOMU 8 News they heard gunshots. Police officers at the scene were searching for shell casings. 

Witnesses reported that four Black males possibly involved and fled on foot, traveling southwest toward Hy-vee, 3100 W Broadway.

Shortly afterwards, officers learned of reports of shots fired near the Hy-vee Gas Station, 3120 W. Broadway. 

Columbia Police respond to shots fired incident

Part of the Walmart parking lot taped off by the Columbia Police Department. 

Officials confirmed no one had been hurt during the incident. CPD could not confirm any suspect in custody or a possible motive. 

KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as we learn more information. 

