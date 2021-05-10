COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired incident at the Walmart on West Broadway around 8:15 on Monday night.
One witness told KOMU 8 News they heard gunshots. Police officers at the scene were searching for shell casings.
Witnesses reported that four Black males possibly involved and fled on foot, traveling southwest toward Hy-vee, 3100 W Broadway.
Shortly afterwards, officers learned of reports of shots fired near the Hy-vee Gas Station, 3120 W. Broadway.
Officials confirmed no one had been hurt during the incident. CPD could not confirm any suspect in custody or a possible motive.
