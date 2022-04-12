Columbia Public Schools Foundation announces new grant program

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Foundation announced a new grant program Tuesday, in celebration of the foundation's 25th anniversary.
The grant program is being funded by part of the $1 million donation from the estate of a former CPS teacher, Kathryn McLeod.
"It just evolved that for our 25th anniversary, the $2,500 to each school in the district - plus four non-traditional programs that are not housed - that we would use some of the funds to give to the schools to be used at their discretion, as long as they just follow our mission statement of enhancing and enriching education for the children," CPSF secretary Sally Silver said.
The principal of West Boulevard Elementary School said they intend to consult with their community to see where they can best spend the funds.
"We're just so thankful to them. Like I said, they have been such a supporter of all of our schools and our teachers. And it's been a really long two years and just knowing that we still have their support and their love and their well wishes means the most," said Morgan Neal, principal of West Boulevard elementary school.
According to a press release, the CPSF is a private foundation established by community volunteers dedicated to the enrichment of public education through community giving. The foundation has funded projects in every school, allocating more than $1.4 million to enhance education in the Columbia Public Schools. CPSF was founded in 1996 and has supported teachers and students for 25 years.