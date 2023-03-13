COLUMBIA − Hold CoMo Accountable, CoMo For Progress and Race Matters, Friends are calling on Columbia city leaders for more government transparency and accountability.
Leaders from the three nonprofit organizations will hold a press conference at noon Monday to explain their concerns in more detail, according to Hold CoMo Accountable.
The organizations are calling for the dismissal of the city's attorney Nancy Thompson, according to a press release.
In a letter addressed to Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffalo and city council members, the organizations allege Thompson avoids open records laws and hinges on the city's ability to uphold its responsibilities to conduct a performance audit and review of the city manager's office.
In a second letter addressed to City Manager De'Carlon Seewood, the organizations ask Seewood to seek new opportunities for governmental transparency and accountability.
Another anticipated key point of Monday's press conference is the city's alleged failure to inform Buffaloe and council of a federal lawsuit that the city was entangled.
"...It is unclear to us how the City of Columbia could be named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit represented by outside counsel without the City Council and Mayor so much as knowing about its existence," the groups wrote.
The meeting comes after the organizations called on the city to reopen the investigation of the death of Quillan Jacobs. The organizations were responding to a Target 8 investigation that revealed the Columbia Police Department violated its body camera policy during a 2021 shooting that led to the death of Jacobs.
The groups claim Seewood said he would release additional documents surrounding Jacobs' death, after last week's city council meeting.
"It has not been an entire week and we have heard nothing," the groups wrote.
The conference will be held via Zoom. A registration link to log into the meeting can be found here.
