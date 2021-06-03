JEFFERSON CITY - John and Brittany Wade started installing blessing boxes throughout their community in March.
Since then, their idea to install just one box has grown to eight total throughout Holts Summit and Jefferson City.
Brittany Wade says the couple had the idea because they both benefitted from food pantries growing up and they wanted to create a way to supply food for those who need it 24 hours a day seven days a week.
"We got this idea from benefitting from food pantries as children and we thought that we could give back now that we have excess to help other families and their children," Wade said.
Food pantries work on a set schedule where they operate on certain days and at certain times. These blessing boxes are open all week long.
"You don't have to provide your income, your family house size or any of that personal information that might make someone uncomfortable to use and benefit from the boxes," Wade said.
Blessing boxes are full of nonperishable foods, hygiene products, school supplies, sunscreen, bottles of water, water balloons and other fun items for kids to play with.
What sets these blessing boxes apart from others is that these have been fully funded by the community, according to Wade.
Local businesses, teachers from the schools, the Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation and more have all donated to help stock these boxes.
"We've had lots of community support and we couldn't have done it without them," Wade said.
The community helps keep these boxes full and funded. They started a Facebook fundraiser where people began to donate. What began as an idea to build and stock just one, turned into three and now eight total.
"It means a lot that we can reach one more person that might be struggling with food insecurity that might not have reached them any other way had we not built these," Wade said.
These boxes are spread throughout many of the elementary schools in Jefferson City.
"Now that we have these at the schools, the kids that live in the neighborhoods can come and get stuff," Wade said. "They might not have things provided through the summer because they're not in school."
The couple is thankful for the communities help in these boxes and hope people continue to spread the word and donate or take as needed.
"We just want to help one more person find food that they might not get elsewhere," Wade said.
Blessing Box Location List:
CALLAWAY COUNTY
A Place to Grow Daycare Center
482 Karen Dr, Holts Summit, MO 65043
Callaway Hills Elementary School
2715 State Rd AA, Holts Summit, MO 65043
North Elementary School
285 S Summit Dr, Holts Summit, MO 65043
New Bloomfield High School
307 Redwood Dr, New Bloomfield, MO 65063
COLE COUNTY
Lawson Elementary School
1105 Fairgrounds Rd, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Belair Elementary School
701 Belair Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Cedar Hill Elementary School
1510 Vieth Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Pioneer Trail Elementary School
301 Pioneer Trail Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Lewis and Clark Middle School
325 Lewis and Clark Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65101
St. Michael's Catholic Church
13321 Railroad Ave, Russellville, MO 65074
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
7804 Heritage Hwy, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Centertown Baptist Church
1213 Broadway St, Centertown, MO 65023