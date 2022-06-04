COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are at the scene of Boone County Prosecutor Daniel Knight's home.
Currently, four police vehicles and the crime investigation van are at the scene. CPD Chief Geoff Jones is also there.
BREAKING NEWS: Police presence outside of Boone Co Prosecutor Dan Knight’s house in Columbia. Four police vehicles and the crime scene investigation van. CPD Chief Geoff Jones also on the scene. Police not taking questions yet. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/c5RWSUasWM— Emily Spain (@KOMUEmily) June 4, 2022
Two dogs have been removed from Knight's residence.
Police are set to give a press conference. You can watch in the above media player.