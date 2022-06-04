 

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are at the scene of Boone County Prosecutor Daniel Knight's home.

Currently, four police vehicles and the crime investigation van are at the scene. CPD Chief Geoff Jones is also there.

Two dogs have been removed from Knight's residence.

Police are set to give a press conference. You can watch in the above media player.

