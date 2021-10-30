COLUMBIA - Linda Bennett participated in the Bear Creek Run Half Marathon on Saturday where she gained 13.1 miles towards her and her husband's goal to raise awareness and funds with the hope of finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.
Back in April, John and Linda Bennett shared their story of raising funds for the Michael J. Fox Foundation by biking, running, swimming, and kayaking 2,021 Miles by the end of 2021.
The couple found out John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2010, but he has since stayed active with Linda’s help.
Linda’s goal is to go 2,021 miles. John said his goal is more modest of 1,000 miles.
John said, “We’ve set a goal of $10,000, and right now, we’re about 80 percent towards meeting our goal.”
Linda set up a GoFundMe page last year with hopes to meet the $10,000 mark by the end of the year. The couple has now fundraised more than 90 percent of their goal, the current total being $9,186.
“She has biked across the state to raise money for the foundation, and now, she’s running this half marathon. She’s done quite a bit. I’m very proud of her,” John said.
John said Linda and a group of eight women biked across the state on the Katy Trail over the course of a week. Linda gained another 250 miles towards their goal on that trip.
Linda is planning to canoe down the Missouri River in the Missouri American Water MR340 race coming up next summer.
According to the couple’s GoFundMe, they have exceeded their mileage goal with 2,253 miles at the end of September.
John and Linda will continue raise awareness and funds towards the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research with hopes of finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.