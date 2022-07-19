WARDSVILLE - When you were a teenager, you probably would have rather been doing anything else than practicing for the ACT test. But, not Ava Fleury.
"I feel like I’m drawn to things that test me because I just always want to be challenged and like, pushed out of my comfort zone," she said.
"Her hard work has been remarkable," Ava's dad, Sam Fleury, said.
Last year, Ava put herself to the test - literally.
"Like I didn’t think I would be that close to a perfect score," Ava said after she took the test the first time and scored a 34 out of 36. "I really wanted to go for this because I have kind of been a perfectionist and I want to strive to do my best."
Her goal to get a perfect score on the ACT started last October.
"Everyday I would ask, 'Where’s Ava?' Then our mom would say, 'She’s taking an ACT test.' I'm not joking. That would be on the weekdays or the weekends, after she finished school," Ava's younger brother, William Fleury, said.
She was so determined she even asked for help for Christmas.
"I was like okay, I can either ask for some art kit or a book or something or I can ask for tutoring sessions," she said.
Her dad said he wasn't surprised by her Christmas gift request.
"She's just that kind of kid, she just, you know, embraces that education and knows it's going to be key to the next level and whatever she wants to do," Sam said.
Then, this summer, not even a year since she started after her goal, Ava got her perfect score on just her third time taking the test.
"She sees a challenge or a problem and she just goes for it," Ava's mom, Ann Fleury, said.
Ava got the 36 at the age of a high school freshman.
"I'm 14," she said.
Except this homeschool student is heading into her senior year and looking at colleges.
"Being homeschooled offers a lot of flexibility. So, I can work at my own pace," Ava said. "Obviously I can't move halfway across the country at 15 and live by myself...but I want to go to like a local institution and thinking about Mizzou."
Turns out being tested is where Ava shines. Those tests range from playing the piano to learning how to ice skate and competing nationally.
"Everyday I show up to the rink sometimes there's fear, because I'm throwing myself into the air and landing on an eighth of an inch piece of steel on the world's slippiest surface," Ava said.
What started as a test run with ice skating turned into a full blown passion. Ava's brother skates, too.
"She started because they offered a homeschool class through the parks and rec department," Ann said. "I thought it was going to be a six-week journey...and nine years later, we're still here."
Ava has earned medals from U.S. Figure Skating competitions along the way.
"I completed a series of tests, like 8 tests, they say at U.S. Figure Skating it's the equivalent to getting a black belt in karate," Ava said said about one of her honors.
She's already preparing for her next test hoping to go to medical school and become a doctor specializing in cardiology or neurology. She said she's motivated to go into that career after her mom's health scare that tested the family.
"She had a gallbladder removal surgery, and she almost died in the process, she had to receive 60 units of blood products...and just knowing that a highly trained team of medical professionals worked so hard to have her here with me today, really makes me passionate about wanting to go into that field and give others an opportunity at a second chance in life," Ava said.
"To hear her want to share that with other people and to help other families, it brings tears to my eyes," Ann said. "Because we were so close to losing it all."
Through all of Ava's tests, she's learned it's her family's love that no matter the outcome will stand the test of time.
"As a Dad, you hope that they look up to you, but I look up to her as well," Sam said. "We hope she goes out and changes the world."
"I feel like I have such a great role model...like I couldn't ask for a better sister," William said.
"Without their help and support I wouldn't be nearly as far as I am today," Ava said thanking her family.
The Fleury family has a tradition where before any test they get an apple fritter for good luck. Ava ate one the morning she got her perfect ACT score and her brother said she asked for the biggest apple fritter the store had that day.
