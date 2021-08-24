MOBERLY – Drive east on Moberly’s Carpenter Street and you’ll find 8-year-old Jerimiah Heaston serving up something sweet and cold on a hot August day.
“It feels like 93 degrees," Heaston said about the heat. “I have these box fans, like these miniature box fans if I get too hot."
Those fans are arranged on Heaston’s lemonade stand set up in his front lawn. The colorful wooden stand is home to multiple lemonade flavors.
“There’s watermelon, blue raspberry, pink lemonade,” Heaston said listing off a few.
One glass is just 75 cents unless you have a specific job title.
"It's free for police officers, firefighters, ambulance personal and mail carriers,” Heaston said reading off a sign that lists who can get a lemonade for free. “Well, they help us all the time so, I thought that we should give them something to drink when they need it."
It’s something this third grade lemonade entrepreneur started two years ago. Heaston’s grandma, Mardell Rippel said, it was all his idea.
"He decided he wanted to do something back for our officers and all the other first responders... to support them back since they do everything for the community,” she said. “He's pretty amazing, so, he's very giving."
"I'm trying to be helpful and that they're really helping us,” Heaston said about the free drinks.
He even has business cards to pass out to his customers.
“Do you want one of these business cards, you can tell your friends,” he said to one customer as they left with their lemonade.
The afternoon heat brought more business and more excitement to the stand as police officers arrived. And, then a fire truck stopped by.
“I think it's great, especially today because it's warm out here and we've been busy,” Sgt. Bobby Calvert said with Moberly Police. “Most of all I think it’s a great encouragement to the community and the first responders in general that we have this young man out here that’s supporting us.”
Sgt. Calvert enjoyed a free blue raspberry lemonade, and so did Moberly firefighter Cody Westhues.
“It makes us feel appreciated, you know, all the first responders feel the same way,” Westhues said. “It's just nice to have people in the community do that for us."
The sweet treat came at just the right time. Both crews had just come from a difficult call.
"It was self-inflicted wounds, so it was a nasty call,” Westhues said. “After that, yes, it's kind of nice to see something sweet."
"We're out here working calls and taking care of the public and he's here to help us and keep us hydrated,” Sgt. Calvert said.
Despite the drinks being free, many of the first responders still gave Heaston a tip. Heaston’s grandma said he uses the money he makes to buy supplies for the lemonade stand, toys, and even help pay vet bills for his dog.
“[It teaches him] responsibility, giving, being caring,” Rippel said.
She also said it gives the community something specific, too.
“It gives them hope, hope and understanding,” she said.
A third grader pouring hope during a time when we could all use something sweet.
"Nice to see good things happen, get out of the real world for a little bit and know that there's still hope left,” Westhues said.
“I help people, I keep them hydrated, I keep them safe that way their mouth doesn't get dry,” Heaston said.
Heaston closed his stand for the summer this past Saturday. He plans to reopen next May with the same intention of giving out lemonade to first responders for free.
Don’t miss KOMU 8 News tonight at 10 p.m. to watch Heaston’s lemonade stand in action.