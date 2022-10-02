BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others.
This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities.
Richelle Douglas is one artist who put together a piece of work to auction off at the October event. This is Douglas' third year participating as an artist.
"To be involved in something that's bigger than yourself, that you're able to give back, and that's a good feeling, right?" Douglas said.
Douglas' artwork features Jesse Hall on the University of Missouri's campus. In the past she's gone with the tiger theme, but decided to switch things up this year.
"I just really wanted to focus on architecture, a landmark, something that is you know a real staple in our community. And, as an MU alumni I just really love Jesse Hall," she said.
The annual fundraiser started in 2013 with large sculpted tigers that are now scattered around Columbia and the surrounding area. Chuck Crews started the effort when he learned of a similar fundraiser out of state, but using large eagles.
"If I was a good golfer, I would probably be playing golf. I'm not, so I quit playing golf and needed something to do and I still have some energy to do things," Crews said about his involvement.
It's now given him something to do for 10 years as the event celebrates a decade of donations.
"We've grown a bit over the years," Crews said laughing while comparing programs from the first year of the fundraiser to this year's.
Over the years, around 50 local charities have benefited from artists work including City of Refuge, Love Coffee and animal shelters.
This year, seven organizations will receive donations including the Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center in Columbia.
"We were founded in 1934, so we're one of Missouri's oldest accredited licensed early learning centers," the center's executive director Miranda Clines said.
The center is also a nonprofit primarily serving families at or below the poverty level. Along with providing childcare on a sliding pay scale, the organization helps connect families to area resources.
"If we want a magic bullet to stop poverty, to stop systemic racism, to really just make the world a better place, early childhood is that magic bullet. This is how we fix the world and make a better future," Clines said.
It's helping create better futures for families like Katie Tesoro's.
"Genevieve, our daughter, is special needs. And, we had quite the stint in the NICU at the university before we even considered daycare," Tesoro said.
Her daughter needs additional support with a feeding tube and therapy services. Tesoro said the center welcomed them with open arms.
"They were very eager to tell us that we have our team here ready to learn, ready to take care of her and meet her needs," she said.
Meeting the needs of children is something this center has down to a fine art. And it's thanks to a little help in the form of pencil strokes and paint brushes that they're able to get the funds they need to keep their mission going.
"You're trying to create something that's going to bring money for these charities, so you're doing your absolute best," Douglas said.
"What they're doing is changing the lives of 88 families and 88 kiddos and it's helping make sure that we're building that better future for everybody," Clines said.
This effort shows that the gift of time and talent is the true work of art.
"We just can't say thank you enough because these are the people that care and nurture our kids all day so what worthier of a cause could there be," Tesoro said.
This year the fundraiser hopes to pass a milestone by raising $1 million since it began. To do that, the event would need to raise $140,000 this year and Crews said the best year they've had was about $130,000. He's hoping for a record breaking year to meet the goal.
The Tigers on the Prowl event is Oct. 11. To learn more, click here.