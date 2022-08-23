Watch KOMU 8 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see the volunteer barbers in action in Emily Spain's latest EmVP.
COLUMBIA - Albert Oakland Park in Columbia was buzzing Sunday morning before the start of a new school year, but not with bees. It buzzed with the sounds of giving back.
Volunteer barbers had their hair clippers and trimmers buzzing as they provided free haircuts to children of all ages.
"I mean seeing a kid with a smile on their face with a nice haircut going to school is like great for me," Renz Blendz owner Lorenzo Shephard said.
Shephard helped organize the second annual Barbershop in the Park event as part of a back to school gathering with other local organizations and businesses. He said he likes to give back to the community for supporting him and his shop.
"It's not much, but it's the best I can do. I give up my time, any time especially a day before they go to school," Shephard said.
“Just excited to be out here doing a good thing for the kids," Salvador Moreno said, one of the volunteer barbers. "I grew up cutting my friends' hair, cutting my own hair just because we couldn't' afford hair, so it's nice to be able to do something like that to give back."
Parents were thrilled to take part in the event.
"I have four kiddos so events like this are amazing not just for me, for my family, but for the community," Jessica Goins said. "Everything has went up in price so to host an event where everything is free is tremendously important and special."
Shephard is no stranger to this act of service.
"I’ve been cutting hair since I was 14," he said. "I used to walk around with a duffel bag and it just had a pair of clippers and a butter knife and used to go around cutting my friends’ hair.”
He said a lot of the volunteers are his friends and he's thankful they stepped up to donate their time and talents.
"If they look good, they feel good," Jeff Sanders, another volunteer barber said. "I’m privileged to be a part of this though, it’s a blessing."
"It’s important to be here for kids because not only does it take a family to raise kids, it takes a whole community," Odis Robinson said, who volunteered to help cut hair for the first time this year.
He said he'll be back next time.
"I don’t want to miss another one, not at all, not by far."
New city council member Roy Lovelady who owns a salon said he couldn't miss it either.
"If I could do this and still have a living wage this is all I would do," Lovelady said. "It’s important for me to give back to the community because I know what it’s like to be in this position."
Parents said they were grateful for helping get their kids ready for school.
"I’m just happy right now, I’m overjoyed, thank you so much," Danielle McClenton said. "When they said free cuts I really wanted to come see him get his first line up and see how he reacts so that was a fun process."
Kids were excited about what the new school year will bring. First grader Hmad Anderson said he was excited "to learn new things." And he'll do it with a fresh haircut.
He's just one of many students who attended the event and will head back to school on a positive note.
"New year, new beginnings! I think it’s going to be a great year," Goins said.
"Even as a parent it makes me feel good to know that they feel good and they’re happy because at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about - them," McClenton said.