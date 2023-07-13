COLUMBIA - For nearly 70 years, KOMU 8 has brought its audience important news, sports and weather on its live broadcasts thanks in part to the tower of steel standing high above the building.
The over 700-foot tower was built in 1953 and after months of work, the crew tearing it down completed the project this week.
The tower became a skyline staple in Boone County. 92-year-old Bill Lang knows that better than most because he helped build it.
"I was like a squirrel, like a monkey, I loved that high work," Lang said. "People looked like ants."
Lang said he was undeterred by working up in the sky.
"Height was just nothing to it," he said. "Your sense of balance was perfect especially when you're younger."
The former electrician, who later retired in the 90s, said yes to his first job on a TV tower nearly seven decades ago.
"The union hall called and wanted to know, 'You look like the guy, someone who has enough guts to come out and do some work. Would you mind taking on another job?'" Lang recalled. "I said, 'Oh yeah, sounds like a big challenge for me...I'll take on anything new.' Our purpose mainly was put the obstruction lights and conduits that go up and down the tower."
From there, KOMU 8 started its climb to the top of history as the first broadcast TV station in mid-Missouri.
"Channel 8 was the first one," Lang said. "Everybody remembers their first TV set when all you saw was the signal...TVs were like 12 inches big or maybe 16 at the most. Now, they're monster."
A lot has changed since Lang first climbed the tower including the way the crew communicates.
"We didn't have two way walkie talkies like you do now... I can remember the signals were, 'whoop, whoop,' bark like a dog and that meant go up or down a little. We didn't have the technology then that they do now."
Years of advancements and new safety regulations called for a new tower. KOMU 8's Senior Manager of Broadcast Operations Chris Swisher led the project.
"The problem with the design was actually in the base section and they didn't include some horizontal elements in there and when you subjected it to a computer analysis it couldn't accurately tell us how strong that base was...so we had to replace the tower," Swisher said.
Just like Lang saw the tower go up, he watched it come down.
"That's how they go up in sections and they come down the same way," he said.
Every section of the tower is about 30-feet long, nearly the length of a school bus. And weighs nearly 7,000 pounds. The crew noticed mismatched materials while taking it all apart, which was likely a sign of the times.
"Think of 1953, and we were just coming out of a war and steel was in high demand. It was hard to get materials. And we've noticed taking down the tower, we've ran across several different types of bolt heads...where you could tell they tried to find different bolt heads to get the project going," Swisher said.
Like climbing the rungs on the tower's ladder, every year has been one more step toward KOMU 8 growing its team and reputation as a reliable news source. But, the climb doesn't stop here. KOMU 8 hopes to reach new heights with its new tower.
"With the new tower, we intentionally designed it with 15% additional strength to try to think about those things that they may need to do in the future," Swisher said. "The biggest thing is now I can get signals in even Columbia there was places that channel 8 was not receivable, that is easily receivable now."
But, before moving forward, Lang looks back.
"I think that's one of my conduits right there. See that pipe right there," Lang said looking at a section of tower already dismantled and on the ground. "I don't think we came down for dinner or nothing."
As KOMU 8 lowers a legacy, one thing remains, the station's 70 years of dedication to the place it calls home.
"I'm sad to see [the tower] come down, but it's served its purpose," Lang said. "I just think about all those years that has transmitted from this tower. That was a big thing was channel 8 getting the first TV in mid-Missouri."
KOMU 8 celebrates it's official 70th anniversary in December. After helping with KOMU 8's tower, Lang worked on multiple TV towers across the area.