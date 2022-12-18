FULTON - Normally when you see flashing lights and hear sirens it means some sort of emergency. But, for one December day in Fulton every year, it's actually to spread holiday cheer to Callaway County kids.
Earlier this month, 26 children and their families met up at the Fulton Police Department along with first responders from across the county.
From there children paired off with firefighters, police officers and EMS crews to take a ride in emergency vehicles to the Fulton Walmart.
"One of the reasons I became a cop was to help give back to the community and so doing stuff like this is a really good opportunity to do that," Fulton Police Officer Will McCaulley said.
Each child received a $100 gift card to go shopping for Christmas alongside a first responder who helped them through the aisles.
Lt. Jason Barnes has participated in the event for nearly 20 years and has coordinated it for the last three.
"When it first started it was Shop with a Cop, and then the fire departments, the ambulances, and EMS all got involved and we didn't find it fitting to be called Shop with a Cop anymore because we were growing it with all the agencies. So, we changed it to be Shop with a Hero," Lt. Barnes said.
And, the heroes were glad to be there.
"We actually get the chance to give back to the community...give the [kids] a Christmas because I think every child deserves a good Christmas no matter what," Fulton firefighter DeShawn Stallworth said.
“Most of the time when we are coming to someone's house it's not good, so we've got to balance the negative interactions with some positive interactions," Officer McCaulley said.
This heroic holiday response had the kids excited.
“I got lots of toys!" one four-year-old named Serena shouted after she finished her shopping.
"Give them that hope and that glee and put that smile on their face and twinkle in their eye," Stallworth said.
Lt. Barnes helps collect donations for the event throughout the year. Then the department coordinates with the local SERVE office and school districts to identify children who could benefit from the event.
"Many times kids go over the $100 gift card and instead of the first responder saying, 'No, we've got to put that back,' they reach into their pocket and they cover the rest so the kids can have what they picked out," Lt. Barnes said.
The heroes of this story are also the littlest shoppers.
"They'll buy complete dinners for Christmas dinners for their family. They'll buy toys or presents for other people in their families and I've seen a lot of times where they didn't buy themselves anything, it was for other people."
That was the case for 12-year-old Christian Albert.
"I loved today because I not only got stuff for myself, but I got to get some stuff for my brother," Albert said.
Another shopper, 10-year-old Sophia Atterberry, said giving to others is her favorite part of the season.
"I got something for my neighbor, both of my brothers and my other neighbor," she said. "Because I feel like giving is more than getting."
A reminder of what the holidays are all about from heroes both big and small.
"It's not about having things for yourself for Christmas, but giving to others as well," Albert said.
Lt. Barnes said he's already making plans for next year's Shop with a Hero event. He hopes to be able to invite even more children to participate in 2023. If you're interested in supporting the effort, click here.