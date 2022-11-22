COLUMBIA - The auditorium inside Christian Fellowship School in Columbia turned into an operation to fight hunger this November. Instead of rows of chairs for service, tables lined the room as students worked together to feed other children.
"We believe as a church and as a school in being there for neighbor and nation," head of school Max Vikhter said. "It's really important for our students to get to experience service in a real tangible way."
Students of all grade levels worked in assembly lines to pack 50,000 meals of vitamin-fortified soy-rice casserole for non-profit Kids Against Hunger.
One high school student helping with the effort said she hopes children know they're loved when they eat these meals.
"I hope they know we love and care for them and I just want the best for them and I want them to have the opportunity to thrive," student Emma Hill said. "We’re showing our love of God to these children and it’s so important because they don’t have the privileges that we do every single day."
Armed with measuring spoons and scales, the students scooped up specific amounts of rice, beans, soy protein and seasoning. Then, the packets are sealed and placed into boxes for the organization to later ship to local food banks and to 70 different countries across the globe.
"Putting in time and physical labor for others beyond themselves, others that they might not ever even get to meet, but somebody somewhere is going to experience this blessing from our labor right now," Vikhter said.
According to Kids Against Hunger, more than 16 million children in the United States don't have access to enough nutritious foods to live a healthy lifestyle. And these students hope to be a part of the solution.
They wore uniforms of hairnets and gloves during their battle against hunger. And in the army of servants, the upperclassmen partnered with the littlest of helpers like first grader Walker Winters.
"We're packing with our senior buddies," Winters said. "Because some kids don’t have any food so they’re hungry.”
His buddy, Isaac Schneider, said he enjoys working with the younger students even it means spilling some rice here and there.
"We just dumped out a whole bag, but they're learning, so, it's okay," he said with a laugh. "What they don't have in coordination they make up for in a heart to serve."
Students celebrated every box they filled by ringing a bell. Each packet makes six meals so get to the 50,000 goal, these students put together over 8,000 packets.
No matter the grade level, each student found a way to help.
"Even as 5 and 6 year olds, they can still help make a huge difference to other kids in the world," Hill said.
The school puts on this annual fundraiser in the fall. Students help raise money to pay for the supplies needed to make the meal packets.
