COLUMBIA - At Shepard Elementary School's annual Reading with Rover event this week, students and teachers celebrated a new chapter.
"It's actually coinciding with the reveal of our mural that we just had painted on our wall in our newly remodeled library," Shaun Smith said, the school's summer school principal.
The library got new carpets, furniture, check out stations and shelving last summer. And just this month, the school added a colorful addition of a mural painted by local artist Adrienne Luther Johnson.
"I feel the most creative whenever I'm outside so I wanted to bring a lot of that creative aspect of like nature and more of the freeform organic movement of nature inside and kind of offer a window to another outside world," she said.
Students took turns taking pictures in front of the book that looks like it's taking flight. Teachers and the school's librarian hope it will become a tradition for students to take photos there throughout their years at Shepard.
"I just like that it's not a big gray wall," one student, Bridget Greer, said.
What a better way to celebrate this new library than reading with therapy dogs during the Reading with Rover event. At least four dogs came with their volunteer owners through Therapy Dogs International.
"It was resonating. I was like this is what's up, this is what life is about dogs, books, art, I was living!" Luther Johnson said.
One student, Harper Smothers, described the event as fun, "because you get to read to animals and you get to pet them," she said.
Another student said the best part of the event was getting to meet the animals.
Greer said it reminder her of home. "Because my dog listens, I read to my dog sometimes," she said.
"It's just a great way in 2023 with all of the things available to children I mean every kid now at age 2 knows how to swipe... and so an actually book I mean we're not reading to dogs with iPads. They're copying what their teachers do in the classroom, they're reading the text and turning it so the dogs can see the picture. And so, that's wonderful," Smith said.
Volunteers said it's also a wonderful way to boost these students' confidence.
"I'm a retired elementary school teacher so a lot of times kids would feel uncomfortable of reading out loud but when you sit there and you have a cute little face like this or the dogs you see it's not intimadating they're not somebody that's there to judge them," Marsha Gafke said who brought her border collie, Moss, to the event.
"I thought it was nice to read a book that has like a dog in it because you're reading to dogs," Aaron Smith said, a student who read to a few of the dogs.
The collaborative community effort hopes to support these students as they write their own stories and encourage them to be excited and confident about reading.
"And you are part of our story like a Shepard Stallion story," Smith said.
"Being able to leave my mark in a space that is inherently really valuable for children and the community as a whole just fills my heart," Luther Johnson said.
Shepard Elementary's PTO paid for the new mural. The artist also recently finished a mural in the library at Rock Bridge High School. She said she hopes to partner with more local schools in the future.