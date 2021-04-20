COLUMBIA - April marks Parkinson's Awareness Month and every year 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.
In 2010, John Bennett became a part of that statistic.
"I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2010," John said. "It was a shock to me...I was in my mid-50s and it was a major adjustment to my life."
For John and his wife, Linda, sharing the news with their kids was one of the most impactful moments of the diagnosis.
"I remember telling our children," Linda said. "To share it with them not to put a burden on them, but to have them be a part of this diagnosis."
According to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Parkinson's Disease is when brain cells making dopamine stop working. Dopamine is a chemical that coordinates movement.
"Stiffness in my hand, and stiffness in my shoulder," John said describing his first symptoms.
The disease can also cause tremors, slowness, and walking and balance problems.
"Because it’s progressive, and you know that it’s going to be for the rest of our lives together, that you just learn and grow together," Linda said.
But, John hasn't let it slow him down.
"It’s not a death sentence. You can live well with Parkinson’s. It takes some work," he said.
Instead, the diagnosis kept him moving.
"I certainly didn’t think that 10 years later, 11 years later, that I’d still be as active as I am," John said.
He and Linda exercise regularly together including biking and walking.
"My attitude is we get up every day and we’re going to make it a good day," Linda said.
They hope to get others on the move, too. The couple started a 2,021 Miles in 2021 campaign earlier this year. All of the money donated will go toward research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
"That’s my wife’s idea," John said with a laugh. "My goal is more modest…My goal is 1,000 miles by swimming, biking or walking."
"So, each team member then selects their mileage challenge and whether they’re going to, as John said, ride, cycle, run, walk, row," Linda said.
There is currently no cure for Parkinson's, but there are therapies and medications available to try to help with symptoms including deep brain stimulation.
John qualified for the treatment at the National Institutes of Health.
"It's where they implant an electronic device in your chest and then leads going to your brain that help reduce the dyskinesia and improve movement. And that’s been a Godsend," he said.
The couple hopes their efforts will help raise money for research and hope for patients.
"Parkinson’s is something that people in our community live with every day," Linda said. "So, if we can help fundraise and support the research endeavors and help educate people."
"I found that the Michael J. Fox Foundation provided a lot of useful resources to me, so I’m giving back to the organization for all it’s given to me," John said.
Until a cure is found, the Bennetts will ride out the battle together.
"He amazes me," Linda said. "His attitude and his willingness and eagerness to adjust that he has to do, and he never complains.”
"I feel like I’ve been blessed to have so many friends who are supportive, they’re there when I need them to be," John said.
John and Linda are both retired from the University of Missouri-Columbia and have been married for 40 years.
Along with biking, John also participates in boxing at a group through MU Health Care called Rock Steady Boxing. It's specifically meant for Parkinson's patients.
To learn more about the disease, click here.
For more on how you can support the couple's 2,021 Miles in 2021, click here. You can sign up to participate or can make a donation.