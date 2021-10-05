COLUMBIA - The pandemic has been isolating for many people over the past 18 months, but especially for those living in nursing homes.
So, when a call for new puzzles came from Colony Pointe Senior Living in Columbia, the community stepped up to help.
After months of placing the same pieces, resident Jimmy Watson and the home's activity director put out a plea on the "Work together In the Community-Columbia Missouri" Facebook group.
The post included a handwritten note from Watson that read, "We people at Colony Pointe would appreciate any donations of puzzles that you could spare. We use these puzzles everyday. We people at Colony would love to hear from you. The residents here at Colony who use the puzzles would like to hear from you."
And, it didn't take long for the pieces to fall into place from there.
Employees from Veterans United Insurance in Columbia saw the post and knew this was a puzzle they could help solve.
"Some were donations that we went and got from Goodwill, some were from local companies nearby, some of them went out and bought brand new, so it’s a healthy mix," Veteran United Insurance employee Megan Washburn said, who helped deliver boxes and boxes of new puzzles and games to the home.
Washburn was one of three employees to help make the puzzle drop.
"Just a little bit of extra variety...just anything to help their day get a little bit brighter," Hannah Wansing said, also with Veterans United.
"I would want something to do in my spare time, so I hope just some fun and enjoyment, something else to do instead of the same puzzle all day long," Washburn said.
They weren't the only ones, puzzles have poured in from all over. The home has received nearly 100 puzzles along with cards, word searches and other games.
"I had no idea it would be like this," Watson said. "Thank you very much, I sure appreciate it and I can’t thank you enough.”
"For me, they just reinforce how good the country is and we can, we can do great things," Rosalie Gilbert said, another resident at Colony Pointe.
Gilbert also thanked the one who started it all, her fellow resident, Watson.
“He is special, he is and he has such a heart to do things," Gilbert said. "I think we can call him the puzzle master."
A master who figured out a simple call could remind them all, they're still a piece of the puzzle, too.
"It connects us to the community," Gilbert said. "Just as the puzzle is, how gratifying that is to feel that we’re part of everything still, regardless of our age. It’s really great."
Veterans United employees also raised $300, which Colony Pointe plans to use to buy a projector for outdoor movie nights.
If you're interested in donating a puzzle, the activities director said they could specifically use 300 pieces or fewer puzzles with larger pieces. You can drop the puzzles off at the home located at 1510 Chapel Hill Drive in Columbia.