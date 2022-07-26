Watch KOMU 8 News tonight at 10 to catch Emily Spain's exclusive interview with a Ukrainian platoon leader on the frontlines.
LAKE OZARK – Elena Avery said she learned Russia had started to attack Ukraine in February because she heard explosions and helicopters over the phone when talking to her friend.
“She said, ‘Oh my goodness, did you hear this?’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ She said, ‘Okay, I need to go to the basement.’ So, it was horrible,” Elena said. “Just this feeling was very scary.”
Elena was born and raised in Ukraine. She moved to the Lake of the Ozarks after marrying her husband, Bob Avery, in 2013.
The couple still owns property in Kyiv and Elena’s mother and brother along with many other family members and friends still live in Ukraine. Her close relatives remain in the country despite requests for them to come to the U.S.
“My mom said, ‘You know what, I survived during the second World War. I will survive now,” Elena said. “She was 14 years old when Kyiv was occupied by German Nazis…She says, ‘We will survive. Ukraine will win.’”
Bob and Elena want to help in that victory.
“The connection with my wife, Elena, brings me a lot closer to Ukraine than the average Missourian,” Bob said. “We just became more angry and more angry [about the war].”
Motivated by his military roots, Bob got started on a project to help the Ukraine mission.
“I spent 20 years in the Air Force as a fighter pilot,” he said. “I wanted to do more out of frustration. You know, I’m too old to crawl back into my airplane and go over there, but I’m not too old to set up a cause that can help these young freedom fighters.”
The couple started an online fundraising effort funneling money directly to the frontlines, specifically to platoon leader Andrey Stelmaschuk.
“His platoon consists of farmers, businessmen, all walks of life. Their position now is there on the frontlines,” Bob said. “They have the rifles, they have their bullets, they’re just looking for that extra edge.”
KOMU 8 spoke with Andrey when he was less than 10 miles from the Russian border. In his military uniform, he described what it’s like to fight the Russians.
“They really did huge mistake for killing civilians and the way of killing civilians,” he said. “So, they’re not people. They’re just piece of meat that has to be put out of our country. Sorry for the harsh words, but it’s true.”
The father of two young boys was a banker before volunteering to fight. He said he’s most looking forward to reuniting with them when the war ends. One of his sons was just one month old when the war began.
“I want to come back to our family; I want to hug my son. I hope I’ll see how he’s crawling, his first steps not by video. And go back to my previous work,” Andrey said. “We are primarily fighting for freedom of our country, but also freedom for the whole world, western world.”
Andrey grew up attending school with Elena’s daughter. They were classmates for ten years in Ukraine.
“And she told me her parents and family wanted to support us and try to help us,” Andrey said about his connection to the Averys.
This led Bob and Elena to start a non-profit registered in the state of Missouri to help fund supplies directly to Andrey’s platoon. It’s called Andrey’s Platoon Foundation, Inc.
“In his frontline position, he’s not seeing the billions of dollars that are flowing right now, because they’re going to other causes like the air war, the air defenses,” Bob said.
Andrey explained it takes time to get critical equipment to his platoon and he can get it faster himself than waiting on the government.
“It’s not spending the money, it’s spending of the time,” he said. “And time presently costs too much for us, it’s the lives of our people…We will win this war definitely, but how many people will we have to lose to win?”
The foundation has already helped buy things like night vision goggles, radios and drones. And Andrey said it’s making a difference thousands of miles away.
“This support is not just support in money that you’re giving us…it’s the mental support that me and my guys understand that we are not here alone and we have support all over the world,” he said.
The Averys hope their support goes the distance for those who mean the world.
“Ukraine is my motherland,” Elena said. “I always was proud to be Ukrainian because I absolutely love my country…but I’m more proud because Ukrainians really demonstrated unbelievable bravery and unbelievable desire to be free.”
“[Andrey] had to kiss his babies goodbye, take off his banker’s necktie, pick up a rifle not knowing if he’s ever going to see them again,” Bob said. “We cannot imagine it, but it’s happening and that’s why we need to support it at every level.
Bob said they qualified who Andrey is and have a board of directors that follows every penny donated. He said the platoon currently needs to replace equipment damaged in a recent mission including drone batteries and propellers along with night vision goggles.
Bob said the foundation has raised over $22,000 so far.
To learn more about Andrey’s Platoon Foundation and how you can contribute, click here.