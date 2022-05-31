FULTON - As you drive through Fulton and pass by the busy intersection of East Second Street and Burr Street, you're welcomed with a wave from Mike Crowson.
"He's a welcoming face," Fulton resident Jeremy Polston said. "The times that we live in, there's so much heartache and so much grief. It's nice just to see somebody that's friendly...and just wants to encourage people. Makes a big difference."
“They call me the Fulton greeter. You know, Walmart has a greeter. So, they said I’m the Fulton greeter," Crowson said.
Crowson's greeting has become part of the daily routine for some drivers.
"It helps my day, every day. Even if you’re having a rough day you drive by, see him smile and it just it has to put a smile on your face," Jesse Bourne said, also a Fulton resident.
You could say Crowson's smile has become a local landmark.
"It is contagious, very contagious," Fulton resident Crystal Wood said.
The 63-year-old has been waving on the corner of his property for nearly two decades.
"Well, since I’ve had to retire and that was about in 2004. So, I’ve been doing it since then," Crowson said.
He's even got his own sign.
"My kids gave it to me as a Father’s day present three years ago. It says, 'Brighten the corner where you are.' There’s a lot of things I can’t do that I used to do..now I can at least smile and wave," he said.
Crowson grew up in Fulton and the corner at Second and Burr Streets is a bright spot for him, too.
"I was married there 46 years ago," he said pointing to the front room of his house.
"I was saved right there in 1979," Crowson explained as he gestured to the church next door. "In 1980, God called me specifically to be a preacher."
For the pastor of 25 years, the simple gesture at the corner has become something more.
"It’s the simple things that actually testify to the Gospel," Crowson said.
"That’s the way that it is every day. Unless he’s under the weather or the weather is under him, he’s out here, bringing smiles to people just doing this just because. And that’s a ministry all by itself," Kent Wood said.
Wood has been a friend of Crowson's for over 60 years and is a member of his church. Wood said he hopes to now give back to this community cornerstone.
"We’re having a fundraiser…where we can get Mike a chair with tracks on it, where you can go off the beaten path," Wood said.
Because as life does, it took some turns.
"I've got degenerative bone disease, both hips are bone on bone, both knees," Crowson explained for why he spends most of his time in his wheelchair.
A new chair would help Crowson keep serving at things like outdoor weddings and funerals where he would have to go off of smooth, hard surfaces. And, help him turn the corner on a new chapter.
"I’ll be able to get out and enjoy nature and do things off of the hard surfaces that I can’t do," he said.
"It’s kind of like paying back what he’s paid forward for so long," Wood said.
It's a symbol of appreciation for someone who's always in your corner, on the corner.
"It lifts my spirits everyday," Polston said.
"He brightens the corner by letting everybody know that there is somebody out there that cares," Wood said.
"There’s always hope," Crowson said.
If you interested in helping the effort to get Crowson a new wheelchair, check out the GoFundMe page here.
As of Tuesday, the effort had raised about $6,100 of the $14,000 goal.