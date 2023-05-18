COLUMBIA - Step outside Gentry Middle School in Columbia and instead of trailer classrooms, you'll find a growing garden.
"We had some trailers moved out about three or four years ago and there was just this unused space," Gentry science teacher Gable Nichols said.
He said students asked him about putting picnic tables in the space, then they added a greenhouse, and now have created a full-fledged garden.
"We're filling the raised beds with mulch and compost so we can plant different things like basil and strawberries," Gentry seventh-grade student Carter Hamilton said.
"It's nice being able to just have something to do, which also helps the environment," Gentry seventh-grade student Addison Smith said.
This isn't an after-school club. The garden project is an outside classroom for the seventh-grade students during their intervention period known as "Jag time."
"It'd be ideal to teach outside if we could," Nichols said. "So having a space where we can come out and use it especially for those alternative skills that I don't get to teach like gardening and construction, so it gives those kids kind of those extra opportunities."
They learn extra lessons, too.
"Be careful with some things that can be kind of fragile, but put in plenty of effort and it turns out great," Smith said.
"I've learned how to work well with others because when you're out here carrying heavy buckets and racking mulch and working with a team like they are, you need to communicate," Hamilton said.
"This is nothing but collaboration — you can't do this on your own," Nichols said. "I couldn't do this on my own, I mean, the only reason this is here is because the kids have been working so hard."
And there's more behind their efforts. The students are working to include all of their peers. MU Extension is also helping with the project.
"We wanted to make sure that it was a garden that was accessible for anybody who wanted to utilize it," Liz Harrison said. Harrison works with MU Extension as a field specialist in nutrition and health education.
Harrison said the special education program invited the extension office to come share its curriculum on nutrition and they included the garden in it.
They hope the students' interaction with the garden will help grow their interest in healthy fruits and vegetables.
"We made sure that some of the materials that we were using were accessible for wheelchairs," Harrison said. "Also, utilizing the raised bed structure as compared to in-ground lets people come and sit up closer."
The project is supported by the Administration for Children and Families with the US Department of Health and Human Services along with funding from the Missouri Department of Social Services in partnership with MU Extension. Local businesses like Tractor Supply also gave to the project.
District classroom teacher Jenni Burt said she's seen how it's positively affected her students.
"I've watched my kids grow alongside the garden," she said.
"They have lots of great questions," Harrison said. "They've said, 'I've never worked in a garden before or I don't like to touch dirt,' but they're in there pulling weeds ... It hopefully shows students how easy it is to be able to grow things from seed or plants."
And, Nichols' students are helping nurture the garden for everyone to use.
"To be able to build and set up a space for their peers is pretty neat to see," he said.
"It's definitely great to see them come out and flourish and thrive. It makes you feel good about what you did," Hamilton said. "It's really fulfilling."
Nichols said his students have continued to come up with new ideas including bee hives and a strawberry patch. He said it's the students way of leaving behind something for future students.
"It's one thing for the teachers to drag the kids out, but when the kids want to come out and use it that's when I know it's a success!"
Harrison said this is the first garden project like this at a Columbia middle school. She said they hope to use it as an example for other schools.