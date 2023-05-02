COLUMBIA - Inside the old Columbia Tribune building in downtown Columbia, you'll turn the hallways' corners to find adult high school students trying to turn the corner themselves.
Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia provides adults a second chance at earning their high school diploma.
"It's a dream that I want to complete," student Alice Edwards said.
Teachers like Abby Courtney are helping them reach their goals.
"I'm like the poster child for the Excel Center because I'm so excited every day," Courtney said. "The Good Will slogan is a hand up and not a hand out and that really does work. I mean it totally works. We give people opportunities that they didn't know they had."
Edwards is one of those people. At nearly 80 years old, she's finally getting a chance to get the dipolma she's only dreamed of recieving.
"We worked a lot so our education got put on hold," Edwards said. "I don't see my age as what I can't do. It's not an excuse not to try it, you can do it if you set your mind to it."
Louis Riddle, another student at the school, left the excuses behind, too.
"Four months ago I checked myself into the Phoenix House and they helped me out a lot and I want to give back to that," he said.
Riddle started as a student at the center nearly two months ago. He said his 16-year-old daughter motivated him to go back to school.
"She's an honor roll student and so she really inspired me so she's like, 'Dad you've got this under control and you can go back,'" Riddle said.
The Goodwill Excel Center is an accredited high school just like other schools in the city, so students earn a diploma instead of just a GED. But, the center's executive director Michael Reynolds said their work doesn't stop there.
"The job's not done when you walk across the stage and receive your diploma," he said. "We're going to continue working with that graduate bettering themselves, providing for their family and bettering, ultimately, Boone County."
The center helps with job placement, life coaching and college applications. They launched their program in January 2020 and within weeks of opening had to transition to virtual learning for the next 18 months due to the pandemic. Reynolds said people in the area are still figuring out the center exists.
"We are, unfortunately, one of the best kept secrets of Columbia," he said.
The center's goal is to remove as many barriers to education as possible by providing things like childcare and night classes. Everything is free.
"It's like a second chance. And I've had students say, 'I didn't know that I had any options,' and here all of a sudden there in the phlebotomy program or they're set up in dual enrollment classes at MACC and they just didn't know and that's the best thing," Courtney said.
"I think its incredibly brave to take that first step, but I think if you talk to the bulk of our students they're going to tell you that it's worth while," Reynolds said.
And the students at the center hope others will take a chance on their second chance.
"Go for it, try it and see if you like it," Edwards said. "It is wonderful.
"As long as you don't give up on your hopes and your dreams you can do anything that you set your mind out to," Riddle said.
To learn more about the Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia and how to become a student, click here.