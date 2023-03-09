COLUMBIA - For more than two decades, Granny's House in Columbia has served children living in the city's public housing. But, this past fall, the non-profit lost its fearless leader Pam Ingram fondly known as Granny Pam.
In February, volunteers along with former and current Granny's House kids came together to write notes to Granny Pam on rocks and make jewelry with her beads to honor her memory.
"Granny loved jewelry making and crocheting," Pam's granddaughter, Jamila Raynor, said. "She was always willing to give, was always excited to give. That was something I really admired about her."
Raynor was one of Pam's biological grandchildren, but she's not the only one who called her Granny.
"That's what Granny loved to do is take care of her Granny's House kids and love on them," Raynor said.
Over the years, Granny Pam helped polish the potential of hundreds of children.
"Pam had a real special place in her heart for kids who grew up in the projects because she grew up in the projects in Kansas City," Granny's House board member Adonica Coleman said.
In 2001, Pam founded Granny's House in two of Columbia's public housing units. More recently, the organization raised support to buy a house nearby.
"This place exists to give these kids a safe place to come when they get off the bus, sometimes there's no parents home," Coleman said.
The after-school ministry is a place for children to come to get a meal, help with homework and some love.
"The kids are probably the very best thing," Remi Onayemi said, the organization's executive director. "We have people from all over the globe. I would say about 90 percent of our kids are immigrants from other countries."
One of those immigrants was Bukuru Dieudone. His family moved to Columbia from Tanzania.
"My cousins and all the other Africans were at Granny's House and I didn't know what it was at the time," he said.
Dieudone said he started coming to Granny's House around the age of 11 and kept coming through high school. He said his time there was life changing.
"I just had a lot of people pour into me and that started here at Granny's House, like I had a lot of people that didn't give up on me," he said.
He's now studying to be a teacher. He said he would say this to Granny Pam if he could, "Thank you for planting a seed in my life and I wish she was here to see it, see the way that it's growing."
After more than 20 years of planting those seas, Granny Pam received a devastating diagnosis this past summer.
"It was cancer, and it was an intestinal cancer, but it was already stage 4," Coleman said. "And so at that point they had told her she had about six months."
About five months later, she died in November 2022 at the age of 71.
"It was like you get the wind knocked out of you," LeeSha Tyler said, whose children attended Granny's House.
For parents like Tyler, Granny Pam was their family, too.
"Granny's House became a safe haven for me. A place of growth for me. A place of healing for me. A place of love and hope for me. Not just for my kids, but it changed my life," she said.
Granny Pam called the program her "full-time overtime six-day a week volunteer job." She never took a salary.
"She leaves such incredible shoes to fill because she was so gracious and kind and loving with everybody," Onayemi said.
Granny Pam made sure people knew the mission of the non-profit.
"As she would say to smear the love of God onto these children," Coleman said. "She taught kids about the love of God that was really her passion."
Granny Pam left behind a shining legacy of love.
"May her spirit run free and her legacy live long and I know that it will because it's been instilled in so many children," Coleman said. "It will go out into the world and multiply hundredfold."
Coleman and Onayemi said it's up to them, other volunteers and community members to keep the mission of Granny's House alive. They said they're confident they can do it.
"I hope that [Granny Pam] knows that we got it," Coleman said.
If you'd like to support the mission of Granny's House, click here to learn more.