JEFFERSON CITY - As the end of the school year wrapped up, there was a special graduation celebration for four Jefferson City students.
The fifth grade boys from East Elementary School got to say goodbye to elementary school in style.
They were chosen to take part in Mr. Nate's Suited and Booted Graduation Dinner.
"When they become men, they'll look back and say, 'Man, I remember how fun that going through the process of going to that graduation dinner was.
I want to create that for someone else," Nate Brinkley said.
"I just wanted to create that memory for them."
The evening starts with Brinkley, fondly called Mr. Nate by students, picking up the boys in his truck.
"Let me get a spin!" Brinkley said while taking pictures of one student he picked up.
"You look good man, it's going to be a great time!"
The boys dressed up in suit and tie for the event where they take photos at their new middle school and outside the capitol building before heading to Columbia's CC's City Broilers for dinner.
"I just wanted them to look their very best, even if that meant being uncomfortable for a few hours, which they have told me plenty of times," Brinkley said with a laugh.
Brinkley works as a behavioral interventionist specialist for Jefferson City Public Schools.
He said the four students who get to come to the dinner are chosen with the help of their teachers.
"Levi, this is his first year with us, but the other three, they've been with us since kindergarten, first grade," he said.
"I've known these boys for three or four years.
So, I was able to see their progression."
Nathan Vinson, Emmon Woods, Jordan Trotter and Levi Dominguez were the four students invited to the dinner.
The students said it was an honor to be there for the big night.
"I felt happy," Vinson said.
"Because he could have chose anybody else, but he chose me and them."
"I feel special," Woods said.
"It was pretty exciting. [Mr. Nate's] like a friend to me."
The students said Mr. Nate means a lot to them and their classmates.
"He's an awesome person.
He looks out for students, he makes sure they're okay and if there's any problem he makes sure to take care of it," Trotter said.
"He's a good man," Dominguez said.
"He helps kids calm themselves down and he tries to show a good example to everybody."
The night wasn't just a special moment for these students, but for their families, too.
"It’s a very special night for me and my grandson because he well deserve it.
He’s a good kid," Trotter's grandma and foster parent, Wanda Seals, said.
"He's a straight A student all year round."
"I see [Levi's] growth in everything that he's doing, so I'm pretty proud of Levi," Dominguez's dad, Misraim Dominguez, said.
"It's going to be in his memory and I'm sure in his heart and he's always going to have that with him."
The idea was born out of the pandemic after elementary school graduation didn't happen as it normally did.
"Our kids didn’t get much of a graduation, just a simple drive through the parent lane and got to wave at teachers," Brinkley said.
So, he planned something more with the help of donations.
This year marks the third year of the now annual event.
He said the best part of the night is when the students see their dinner delivered.
"And the second those lids come off and those boys’ eyes get big their faces get lit up, and they just stare at their plate for a second, that’s the moment right there," Brinkley said.
He hopes it will inspire people around the area to start special traditions like this for more students.
"I mean that’s just what I want to do, just create that moment.
I didn’t have those moments when I was growing up," he said.
"I'm hoping that people will get out there and do more things like this."
The evening didn't end after dinner.
The students went to Applebee's for dessert and Brinkley gave the rest of the donations to the boys in cash - $200 each.
"I think it lays the foundation for them as they get older, so they can remember these moments and the things they've done," he said.