COLUMBIA – Like a fresh coat of paint, Vernell Chapman was looking for a fresh start on life.
“I got tired of living the bad life,” Chapman said while working at his job with Carl Handyman LLC in Ashland. “I said, ‘I'm going to school today.’ I told myself I want to be a better person, I know I have potential."
The advisors at Job Point in Columbia agreed.
"He's a person who will win you over with charm. Smile will light up the room. That young man, especially if you know his background, you want nothing but the best for him,” Thom Lutz said, an instructor at Job Point.
Job Point has been linking people and jobs by providing career planning and job placement assistance since 1965, according to its website. Its goal is to “prepare individuals to enter the workforce, while meeting a critical need of the business community.”
Chapman said Job Point changed his life for the better. He moved to Missouri from Minnesota six years ago. The 24-year-old never finished high school.
“I got into Job Point because I got tired of my life,” Chapman said.
"This young man has many, many barriers. You can say socioeconomical, emotional and psychological,” Lutz said.
Those barriers did not stop Chapman from pursuing his HiSET at Job Point. The organization’s program helps people get the equivalent of a high school diploma.
“They have to pass reading, social studies, writing, which is interesting, and math,” Lutz said. “He has three tests completed and we have two more to go."
Chapman has gained more than just an education through the organization. It helped him get his job with Carl Handyman LLC. The company works on remodeling homes, installing windows, making repairs and more.
"Some things we have to work on a little bit more repetitive, you know, that's about it there…him overcoming focus, a little more paying attention to detail,” Carl Hartley, who owns the company, said about working with Chapman.
"It's something you look forward to, you don't have to be depressed,” Chapman said about having a job. “Carl, he’s respectful. He does everything so right.”
Lutz said he’s enjoyed being a part of watching Chapman learn, grow and this July become one of Job Point’s Award of Excellence winners.
"I believe he deserves it with all my heart because that young man preserved and is still showing what that word means,” Lutz said.
According to the organization, winners are selected for exemplary employment and overcoming personal obstacles.
"I mean, society gives up on a lot of those kids, you know, somebody's got to step up and you know, take care of business,” Hartley said.
“This place is family,” Lutz said about Job Point. “And we have a family connection with every one of the students."
Chapman said everyone is welcome in this family.
"I would say heck yeah, go to Job Point. They'll treat you like family. They're not there for the money, they're there to help their community,” he said.
Chapman is one of two who received an Award of Excellence from Job Point this year. The non-profit also recognized Nancy DeClue as the other recipient.
DeClue keeps things organized as part of her job at Easter Seals MidWest in Columbia. But, a year and a half ago she said her life felt more out of order as she battled multiple health issues and struggled to find employment.
"I was desperate and I was at the end of my rope,” she said. "I was begging people to give me 60 days and going to the food bank and crying when I picked food up and you know, it was just really not a real life."
So, she decided to get help getting her life back on track.
“When she first came to us she was a little fragile and she was concerned that with her medical concerns and hearing loss that she might not be able to succeed in a job,” Brittani Dagen said about first meeting DeClue. Dagen is a counselor with vocational rehabilitation.
Vocational rehab helped DeClue get some hearing aids and the confidence that came with them.
"So, that she can be successful in any future employment opportunities,” Dagen said about getting DeClue the hearing aids.
DeClue wasn’t sure what that future looked like after 40 years working as a nurse and recovering herself from multiple surgeries for back pain.
"For one thing I wasn't used to computerized entry of my CV. I was used to taking it, walking into a nurse recruiter,” she said.
So Degan sent DeClue to Job Point where she met advisor Ranjana Hans.
"Her dedication, her engagement, her hard work, She's very intelligent, very quick learner. All those strengths she already has,” Hans said about DeClue.
Hans met with DeClue weekly, helped her update her resume and applied to jobs that could be a good fit.
“Boy, Ranjana was on it,just got to work,” DeClue said. “She's a little power ball. She was very busy and she wanted to make sure I was going to find a job."
"And then this Easter Seals, you know, job came up and she applied for that and I think that job that she just perfectly fit right into that job,” Hans said.
DeClue’s supervisor thought so, too. Easter Seals Midwest hired her in December 2019.
“She communicates very well, and is able to work independently. I know that if I give her something it's going to get done,” Kaylee Western said the resource services manager for Easter Seals Midwest.
“You come in every day and there's little tinkling voices and laughter,” DeClue said about her job.
The company provides services to people on the autism spectrum. DeClue works as an administrative assistant helping with phone calls, the mail, even cleaning.
“We were able to get rid of our cleaning company that we had because she did such a great job and would spend that extra time cleaning,” Western said
Even though life felt scattered at one point for DeClue, with some help things have fallen perfectly into place.
“Thank you Job Point, you are magnificent…I get to see my fair share of miracles every day, which is wonderful. You just look for them and there they are,” she said about her job.
To learn more about Job Point and its services, click here.
KOMU 8 News produced these stories in partnership with Job Point for its annual banquet in July honoring the two Award of Excellence winners.