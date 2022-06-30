COLUMBIA - After more than 20 years at the same job at MU's Student Health Center, the pandemic sent Eric Stracke on an unexpected job hunt in 2020.
"I was still working for a while then my boss said my job got eliminated," he said. "I was shocked, I had no idea [what was] going to happen."
He and his family reconnected with the local vocational rehab office for help.
"He’d worked with us before in the past and was looking for a job, he had a pretty tight turnaround, which was both exciting and a little anxiety inducing," vocational rehab counselor Luke Daily said. "He came in, knew right away he was interested in working with Job Point.”
Byron White, a senior advisor for Job Point, got right to work helping him.
"[MU] gave him until December to find a job while he still received his pay," White said. "We just got busy immediately trying to get applications knocked out.”
Job Point was able to help Stracke with navigating online applications, interview practice, job placement and more.
"Everybody that we work with has a skill set, everybody’s got a set of strengths and basically need some help acknowledging and highlighting those strengths and pulling in some supports," White said.
Still, 30 applications later and no luck.
"I like to stay busy, I can't sit still," Stracke said.
But, Stracke kept going until Mitch Perez with MU's Nutrition and Dining Services said, yes.
"Other people were moving about from department to department because of those cuts and so...it was bad timing to be looking for a job," White said.
"He's everything you want in not just a staff member, as part of your team. He brings everything up," Perez said.
That perseverance helped Stracke become of one of Job Point's two Award of Excellence winners this year.
"As we reflect upon people that have accessed our services and use them to really move themselves a step forward in life, Eric was a prime example of that," White said.
This isn't the first time Stracke has received this recognization. In 1993, Job Point chose him for the same award.
"It’s a joy to work with Eric," Daily said. "There's not many like him and he and [White] just made such a great team.”
"I just couldn’t think of a more deserving candidate than Eric," White said.
Stracke is an example of excellence both then and now.
"The award is excellence. He’s excellent. That’s what he does, it represents him," Perez said.
Job Point also awarded Aaron Matthes with this year's Award of Excellence. He said Job Point gave him the second chance he needed to find success.
"I think everybody deserves a second chance," Matthes said. "A second chance is just a way to show people out here that if you give it a shot, you can do it."
Especially when the second time includes a solid foundation to land on when challenges come your way.
"It was a lot about finding your self worth, your confidence and the willingness to stand up for yourself and take the next step in life," Matthes said about Job Point's programs.
He said vocational rehab helped connect him with the Highway Heavy Construction Program at Job Point. After some legal trouble, losing his father and a battle with addiction, Matthess' first try at Job Point ended in 2019.
"During that time off, I kind of just completely strayed away from Job Point, kind of lost my way for a little while. And I was gone for about a year," he said. "I was faced with going to jail or getting myself some help and I chose the route of getting myself some help."
The teams at vocational rehab and Job Point gave him another shot.
"Then probably a year later, he came back through the program," Tiffany Austin said, a vocational rehab counselor. "I said, 'Aaron, what's changed this time?' He said, 'I’m ready this time. Things have changed in my life, I got a lot of things together.'"
This time he completed the 16-week construction course, which helped him land at job at Emery Sapp and Sons.
"I’m with the diamond grinding crew and we’ve been in west, northwest Dallas, Texas currently… we go out and smooth the highways to a smooth finish," Matthess said.
June marks one year on the job.
"I would say life is great today," he said.
It's part of the reason why Matthess is one of Job Point's Award of Excellence winners this year. It's something he said he wanted a chance at a year ago.
"I was going to do what it took to sit at that table next year," he said describing the table where the award winners sat at the annual banquet.
"He said, 'I want to be that person, I want to make you all proud of me,'" Tania Cook, skills training coordinator for Job Point, said.
It was a win that wasn't by chance, but Matthess' hard work.
"It can just make you emotional a little bit because you know how hard they worked and how much they have put into it. To see him succeed makes me proud of him, too," Cook said.
It was a full circle moment.
"Yeah, for sure, all the way around," Matthess said.
Thanks to an organization that didn't give up, but instead, offered him a second chance.
"Thanks for the opportunity," he said. "Thank you for giving me the second chance...just a way to show people like myself that you can do it and you are worthy of doing it if you just reach out for some help."
"I think that’s just what we’re about is giving everybody the opportunity to be successful and get on the correct path and that’s exactly what Aaron’s done," Cook said.
To learn more about Job Point and the services it provides, click here. You can also support the non-profit's mission at that link.