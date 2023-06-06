COLUMBIA - Finding a job isn't always easy, especially when you have barriers to employment. That's where Job Point in Columbia steps in to help.
Job Point has been linking people and jobs by providing career planning and job placement assistance since 1965, according to its website. Its goal is to “prepare individuals to enter the workforce, while meeting a critical need of the business community.”
Every year the organization recognizes people who have overcome personal obstacles to excel at their jobs. This year, Job Point presented its Award of Excellence to three people who came through its programs and found successful employment.
One of those honorees included 18-year-old Quyntan Darling. The teenager went through Job Point's YouthBuild program where he learned construction along with his high school diploma.
"I couldn't succeed at regular school, public school," Darling said. "I found this as an opportunity, also it dealt with construction."
YouthBuild's manager, Carrie Brown, said the program is about bringing the best out in youth 16 to 24 years old.
"Our ultimate goal is to teach them how to be good citizens," Brown said.
One of Youthbuild's construction instructors, Travis Kroner, said Darling stood out from the beginning.
"You notice Quyntan right away. He is always in the middle of all the activity. Everyone's always drawn to his charm," Kroner said. "But, I think really the big part of it is he's everybody's friend. He's willing to help anyone."
Brown said Darling helped teach other YouthBuild participants math along with how to prepare for the tests. She said he was quick to give back to others.
Since finishing the program, Darling has a new job working in concrete and hopes to one day teach at Job Point himself.
"It shows that I can prove any statistic pointing towards me as wrong going through the foster care system and everything," Darling said.
Mary Hall also received an Award of Excellence this year from Job Point. Hall fled a domestic situation in Illinois to come back to Columbia. She landed at True North, a shelter for women, and that organization connected her with Job Point.
"In about a year and a half I've gone from being broke, homeless and hopeless to feeling like myself again," Hall said.
Job Point helped Hall prepare for finding a job in the law field because of her past interest in that area.
"I started going to school for paralegal studies back in 2009 and then I had some life changes that kind of pulled me away," she said.
Hall went through Job Point's Office Support Specialist program. They also helped her review some business law before connecting her with an internship at a local law firm. She then landed a job at Vessell Bridges Murphy Law Offices where she works as a legal assistant.
"I was just attracted to her desire to make a change and do anything possible to, you know, get experience anywhere she could fit it to reach her goal," Ross Bridges, an attorney at the practice, said.
Hall said she wouldn't be where she is today without the support and guidance of Job Point.
"I have my daughter back full time and I just moved into my own place, so I'm no longer homeless," Hall said. "So, through Job Point I was able to find the strength and will power to just keep going, they were just the most supportive and I don't think I would be here without them."
Job Point also recognized Christopher Houston with an Award of Excellence this month. After more than a decade on disability and not working, Houston sought out Job Point's help to get back into the workforce.
"They saw my potential and they believed in me and therefore, they kind of like pushed that and they said, 'Yes, you can do this,'" Houston said.
Job Point helped Houston update his resume, prepare cover letters and practice interview questions.
"Helping him build that confidence, acknowledge those strengths and really put them down on paper," Senior Job Point Advisor Bryon White said. "He took everything so seriously from the very beginning and within just a matter of weeks Chris was employed."
Houston now helps register patients in the University Hospital's Emergency Department.
"He's done tremendous work here and has like consistently a great attitude and a great work ethic and it's fantastic to have him," John Finn said, one of Houston's supervisors.
Job Point also helped Houston navigate how to step back from his government benefits.
"I wanted to get away from the government assistant," he said.
"When they go to work there's a lot of mystery on how much can I make and how does that affect my benefits?" John Scalise said, Job Point's Benefits Specialist. "I always say when people get the scary letters from the government they can call me and I can say, 'Oh no, this is a good form and on page 11, that's where we want to put things.'"
It's just another hurdle Job Point hopes to remove that might prevent people from seeking employment.
"People work for a lot more reasons than just the pay. But, getting out there being able to contribute, getting out there being able to challenge yourself, I think that's beyond the cash benefits of things," Scalise said.
"Job Point planted the seed for me in the heart and mind you can do anything and accomplish it," Houston said. "They have truly been a blessing."
KOMU 8 News produced these stories in partnership with Job Point for its annual banquet in June honoring the three Award of Excellence winners.