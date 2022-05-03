Watch KOMU 8 News at 10 p.m. to see the surprise reunion unfold in tonight's EmVP.
COLUMBIA - The month of May is Military Appreciation Month to honor our military members who have sacrificed to protect our freedom. And, one Columbia family understands that sacrifice.
Narciso Lara returned last week from serving at Al Dhafra, Air Force Base in the United Arab Emirates.
He served as an HVAC technician at the base keeping everything from computer server rooms to tents for troops cool in the hot weather.
"So, I've been deployed for seven months, and it feels so surreal to be home right now," he said.
But, his two step-daughters, Madison and Emily Galloway, did not know he had made his return to the states.
Thanks to some help from the teachers and administrators at Beulah Ralph Elementary School, Madison and Emily were in for quite the surprise.
"I'm really excited. But like, I'm also just a little bit nervous," Narciso said as he hid waiting for the surprise.
The teachers made a plan that Madison's fifth grade class would present about esports to Emily's kindergarten class in the media center. Madison was one of three students presenting.
At the end of her group's presentation, a video popped up that her teacher had snuck in. It was a video of Narciso in uniform.
As soon as the video stopped, Narciso walked out of a nearby conference room and brought Madison to tears.
It's a reunion that taught the students who witnessed it a lesson of love.
"Well, [Narciso] means a lot to me. He makes my mom happy and he makes me happy, so he means a lot to me," Madison said through tears.
The students also learned a lesson about family and freedom.
"Like you come back here and like man I’m so grateful for my freedom," Narciso said. "Not everybody gets it, you know, so really just bask in it and just be grateful for it."
"It's important that we have people in the military like Narciso to protect us and like make us feel good and like to just keep us safe," Madison said.
The students there that day also learned a lesson of sacrifice and service.
"I think my wife has to take all the credit not just me…she has to do both roles," Narciso said about his wife, Kristina Lara.
"He is my best friend. So, it was just also having that huge void," Kristina said. "I just hope that [people] know that military families have a lot of sacrifice. I didn't realize that."
It's hard to find a better person to teach those lessons than a service member and his family who waited seven months to welcome him home.
"It’s not easy to have him gone all the time and...we thank him for everything he does," Madison said.
Narciso has served in the military for 10 years. He first enlisted in the Marines where he served for four years before he joined the Air Force National Guard.
He said now that he's home he's looking forward to spending his time with his family and eating a steak dinner.