MOBERLY - If you walk the halls of Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Moberly, everyone knows Mary Chesney.
"I wish many people could meet her and love her like we do," Gina Mulnix, an employee at the senior living facility said.
Chesney has met many people in her life as she's lived over a century. And this Wednesday, she celebrated another milestone - her 110th birthday.
"I think it's amazing, I'm just so proud of her," Chesney's niece, Mary Sharabaika, who was named after her aunt said. "She's always been fun, she's always happy."
Miss Mary in Moberly will celebrate her 110th birthday next week! 🥳🎉 She told me she rode a horse to school because buses weren’t around yet. Born in 1912! Her story next week on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/HMF7wz7H9u— Emily Spain (@KOMUEmily) July 27, 2022
Chesney was born in 1912 and grew up on a farm in Clifton Hill, Missouri. She moved to Kansas City for many years before moving to Moberly with her husband in the 1970s.
Her secret to making it to 110 years old?
"I don't have a secret! It just happened," she said.
Her relatives have different theories about her longevity.
"She's had very little stress in her life, she's had no children," Sharabaika said.
"That is one things about her, she doesn't worry about things, she never has," one of Chesney's other nieces, Shirley Smith, said.
Over the years, Chesney has loved to sew, play cards and ride horses including to school.
"I rode a horse to school every day," she said as she explained how there were no buses to take her to school many years ago.
She lived through the Great Depression, two World Wars and 20 different U.S. presidents. But President Harry S. Truman was her favorite.
"A wonderful man," Chesney said. "He was from Kansas City, Independence actually."
She lived on her own until she was 104, and drove until she was 102. She still gets around on her own with a little help from her walker.
"Physically she's fine, but she's getting forgetful, but so am I," Smith said laughing.
One of her best memories that she could still recall was when her niece would come to visit.
"[My niece] would get on the train from Clifton Hills and come visit us in Kansas City," Chesney said.
That now 88-year-old niece loves those memories, too.
"To a little country girl going to the big city, it was quite a thrill," Smith said.
Staff members at the nursing facility and her family describe her the same, as someone full of joy.
"She's kind and she wants others to be kind. So, she's living the right life," Mulnix said.
And after 110 years, Chesney had this advice, "Be good to everyone and help people if you can."
"Everybody loves her. She's just such a wonderful woman. It's just so amazing that she can share everything with us that she's done. She can't hear anything I'm saying," Sharabaika said with a laugh.
If you interested in sending Chesney a birthday card, you can mail them to Mary Chesney at 521 Meadow Ridge Lane, Moberly, MO 65270.