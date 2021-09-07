COLUMBIA - Ryan Woods first walked through the doors of the ICU at MU Health Care as a nurse about 18 months ago, not knowing a pandemic was about to join him.
"I feel like we all struggle with definitely the most being the frustration," Wood said. "That we're still continuously getting more COVID patients and more COVID patients."
When looking back at most of his nursing career being during the pandemic, he said it's definitely impacted the way he cares for patients.
"How we started and how we are progressing in our care and our treatment today is mind boggling, so improved," Wood said. "I was like a guinea pig putting on these big helmets across your head, cappers, and now, I don't even think about it."
Wood isn't alone. ICU nurse Rachel Foster has been in the battle beside him.
"So, the last 18 months have definitely been the most challenging of my five-year nursing career. I think the most challenging part has been like the unknown of everything," Foster said.
She said an evolving public perception of healthcare professionals has also made things challenging.
"At first we were treated like heroes. We had signs out front, people brought in food a lot. And, then now, I feel like people are less trusting that we don't get called heroes like we did originally," Foster said.
She said that hasn't been easy from a mental standpoint.
"I don't need to be called a hero in order to come in and do my job. So, the thing that bothers me the most is the lack of trust in the healthcare professionals," she said.
Despite Foster saying the past 18 months have been the most challenging of her career, she said she's not done being a nurse.
"No, I'm not ready to walk away," Foster said.
Neither is Wood.
"Seeing the patients when they first are admitted with scared eyes, but then seeing them a week later, them seeing hope that they're going to do better. That gives me a great motivation to continue," he said.
Both nurses said they also need the community's help to keep pushing forward.
"I hope the community continues to wear masks and will continue to get vaccinated," Foster said. "We're mostly seeing unvaccinated patients showing up in the ICU."
The nurses said they are able to have conversations with patients about getting the vaccine.
"Most of the patients that show up here when they're like very short of breath are asking for a vaccine and at that point it's too late," Foster said.
She said they encourage the patients to encourage their family members to get vaccinated if they haven't done so already.
The nurses said they're not just battling a deadly virus, but misinformation as well.
"The misinformation is the biggest leading factor to why, in my opinion, to why patients aren't getting vaccinated, is very frustrating. But hopefully, the reality of the effects of COVID...hopefully people will understand how real COVID is," Wood said.
A real battle they continue to fight months later every time they walk through ICU doors.
"I just really wanted to make a difference in people's lives and that's what I've been able to do here in the ICU," Foster said.
"I hope the community knows that their healthcare system and that their medical team are working their hardest every day," Wood said.
Both nurses said the biggest difference they've noticed about this wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations is the age of the patients in the ICU. They said they're seeing younger patients, some in their 20s and 30s.
As of Tuesday, MU Health Care currently has 64 patients with COVID-19 admitted to its hospitals and 15 patients with COVID-19 in its ICU. An MU Health Care spokesperson said those numbers are down slightly from what the healthcare system has seen over the past three weeks.