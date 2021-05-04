COLUMBIA - 18-year-old Christian Birtell wants to make a difference while he's studying at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
"Being here at Mizzou, I want to make the place better than I found it," Birtell said.
Part of his plan is to organize what he calls a 'Dinner for First Responders', a mission he first started back home in Chicago.
"In the face of hate and adversity, just go out there and just do the exact opposite of what I’ve seen happen and that is to spread love," he said.
