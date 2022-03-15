COLUMBIA - If you've spent any time at the downtown Columbia post office, chances are you have connected with Ellen Schlie.
"I started at the post office in 1986 at 29. I'm 65 now," Schlie said.
She's been working the front window since 1999.
"I truly love the front window, it's my favorite," she said. "I've had students that have gone all the way through school, gotten married, come back and introduced me to their children."
That's more than 30 years working for the postal service and a whole lot of connections.
"In Colorado at the dinner table, this lady came over and said, 'Are you from Columbia because I think you're the post office lady from Columbia,'" Schlie said about getting recognized while on vacation.
But, that's not the only place she's been noticed. Most recently she's gained recognization on social media.
Shamon Williams said after a failed attempt to change her address, she had to make another trip to the post office.
"I came in with a bit of distress of my own and she has this calm about her. She has this patience," Williams said.
Williams just had to connect with others about this woman who helped her at the post office that day.
"When I left, I had like a genuine smile and it just hit my spirit like, I'm going to shout out to her like that needs to be acknowledged."
So, she posted about it on Facebook in a group specific to the Columbia community.
"I just gave a kind of brief like, 'this is what she looks like, amazing woman at the post office,'" she said.
The post read in part, "There is an older woman that works at the post office with salt and pepper hair, typically works in the middle section of the post office between other office employees. She always has a welcoming spirit and a beautiful smile whenever I come in for service. I've never seen her in a poor mood, and it just makes my day when she services me."
The comments came pouring in and they were all connected by the same thing, Ellen Schlie.
"I knew immediately, by your description, that you were talking about Ellen. I’ve never seen her in a bad mood," one person wrote.
Another posted, "I know which lady you are talking about. She really does make a difference in your day!"
Someone else commented, "I actually step back and let others go first so I can wait for Ellen!"
Nearly 200 comments flooded the post acknowledging Schlie's service at the post office.
"I have no idea who Ellen is but now I adore her simply because of the comments," another person wrote.
Schlie said when she first read the comments she started to cry.
"I didn't know that I was so appreciated and reading that really opened my eyes that the community does care and they do see stuff," she said. "I guess if I had a bad day, I could just go back and read those."
Williams said it felt good to know that she wasn't the only person to have experienced a positive encounter with Schlie.
"I think that's just a powerful message of what we need right now in our lives is to smile at each other and say, 'I see you and it's going to be okay,'" Williams said. "Why not incorporate that into your life? Why not be an Ellen?"
Schlie said she tries to treat everyone like they're the gold star person whether they face homelessness or they're famous.
"If you treat people with respect and a friendly face, happiness passes on," Schlie said. "It's the one thing I can do that doesn't really cost and I also found out that frowning uses more muscles than smiling and I'm really lazy. So, I smile all the time. I bet I smile in my sleep!"
It's that simple smile that's connecting the community together and it's delivered by the same woman.
"I'll do it until I can't stand up anymore, or they kick me out," Schlie said.
She called her work at the front window her "window to the world" because she helps send mail to addresses all over. She said when she retires, in a year or two, she's looking forward to seeing the world for herself. She hopes to travel to the Greek Islands and Ireland.