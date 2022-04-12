CLARK - For women overcoming addiction, it can be a challenge to step away from their children to get help. But, Primrose Hill in the small town of Clark, Missouri provides an opportunity for women to recover and bring their children with them.
"So, when the women can bring their children, first of all, they'll come," Primrose Hill Director Heather Owen. "The fact that they were able to bring their children with them was the decision maker for them. And, that is so beautiful and they can heal together."
The program, that can accommodate up to ten women at at time, allows children under the age of five to live in the home with their mother.
Primrose Hill is affiliated with the Adult and Teen Challenge, a non-profit faith based organization that helps women find freedom from addiction. The 12-month recovery center focuses on Christian values.
The location in Clark is one of 12 in the country. The house, previously a residential home, sits tucked off of a gravel road on 43 acres.
"It's so nice because the women come in expecting some type of facility and they get a home," Owen said.
The unique program is what attracted Melanie Trevino all the way from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"I'd never heard of it before," she said after a psychiatrist recommended the program to her.
She said she had to try something new to overcome her addiction to methamphetamine.
"It got way worse that I could have ever imagined," Trevino said. "2021 was pretty rough. I lost my home in January. I lost my children prior in October, DHS came in and took my children away. And I ended up losing everything. Everything I worked my entire life for I lost within a matter of like six months."
The women are in charge of cleaning the house, cooking their meals and participating in work therapy where they either perform janitorial services at a nearby college or work at Primgoods.
Primgoods is a bath and body product business that Primrose Hill started as an outlet for the women and a way to support the program.
"It allows a sense of responsibility, it gives a hands on approach to getting your body moving and doing something that you've accomplished, feeling that sense of accomplishment," Owen said.
Trevino said being a student at Primrose Hill has changed her life.
"It's a really firm community of people that just are there to love you and to help you while you're on your recovery to heal. It's absolutely amazing," she said.
Heather Bedford is also a part of that community. She said she came to Primrose Hill after trying every other program out there.
"I mean, you're willing to choose the worst things in the world over your family, like who in their right mind would really do that? You know, we weren't in our right minds when we chose to do that," Bedford said.
She said her progress at Primrose Hill has also helped her work on restoring relationships in her life.
"My son actually said that he's proud of me for the first time in my entire life, which really opened my heart and just made me feel really good," Bedford said.
She and Trevino are both looking forward to a future free of addiction thanks to their time at Primrose Hill.
"Just truly being free...free of my addictions, free of just all the negativity, abuse in the wrong things that I used to have in my life. I can take a breath and it feel like it has purpose," Bedford said.
"That something different is God," Trevino said. "I give Him all the glory. It is because of Him that I'm still alive. It's because of Him that my whole life has completely changed."
To learn more about Primrose Hill Adult & Teen Challenge, click here.