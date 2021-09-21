COLUMBIA - Among those working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are public health employees. That includes Trina Teacutter, the public health nursing supervisor for the Columbia/Boone County Health Department.
She said she's ready to send COVID-19 packing.
"We're hoping to vaccinate some people today," Teacutter said while setting up tables at a vaccination event in Columbia. "We're excited for everyone that we do [vaccinate]."
With over 20 years of experience in public health, Teacutter's team said she's the perfect one to help the community kick out COVID-19.
"Once we knew that a vaccine was coming, Trina moved to a great state of optimism. Because vaccines are really what's going to get us out of this predicament that we're in," Rebecca Roesslet said, the public health planning supervisor with the health department.
Christy Thompson, one of the department's public health nurses, agreed.
"One thing about Trina is that it's never about her and her needs and what she wants...it's about what our community needs," Thompson said.
And right now, for Teacutter that's bringing the vaccine to people who still need it.
"That's one person that we know is not going to end up in the hospital or dying from COVID and so every person is important, every person's life matters," Teacutter said. "What we've really been focused on is trying to get out to where people are to make, you know, remove that barrier of access as much as possible."
The department has hosted vaccination clinics at churches, back-to-school events, the Food Truck Roundup and more.
Teacutter has led the department's mission to organize Boone County's COVID-19 vaccine clinics using her experience organizing similar efforts like the annual flu shot.
"This was an outreach clinic like no other, [it's] ongoing and she hit the ground running," Thompson said.
Before vaccinations, Teacutter also helped with case investigation and contact tracing, constantly shifting gears as the pandemic evolved.
"At times 12 hour days, seven days a week, sometimes more," Thompson said describing the hours public health employees have devoted to working during the pandemic.
"We're looking at it on more broad of a scale and the efforts that we can put into prevention on the front end, reduce the medical costs on the back end," Roesslet said about how the public health employees focus on the community's health as a whole.
Those efforts also include battling misinformation.
"And focus on the ones that are like the moveable middle, so the ones that are on the fence or just need more information or have questions," Teacutter said about talking to people hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think her philosophy is not, 'I'm going to change your mind,' it's, 'I'm going to give you as much information as you want to receive for me, so that then you can make your own best decision,'" Roesslet said.
So, even on a hot summer day outside Columbia College, Teacutter sat for two hours encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated on move-in day. The college invited the health department to come set up a clinic.
"You guys need your COVID vaccine?" Teacutter called to those walking by.
"Trina would sit for four hours for one person, because that's one person who hopefully if they do have COVID will have a much more favorable outcome," Roesslet said.
"We all very much believe in the mission and what we're trying to do we want to help our community be healthy and safe," Teacutter said.
