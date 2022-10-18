FULTON - For nearly the last two decades, Pastor Mike Crowson has been smiling and waving to cars from the corner of Second and Bluff Streets.
"Just seeing people and hopefully putting a smile on their face," Crowson said about why he makes it a point to wave outside him house.
He's become a community staple in Fulton over the years. Drivers are now used to seeing him on their daily commutes.
"It helps my day, every day," Fulton resident Jesse Bourne said. "Even if you're having a rough day you drive by, see him smile and it just has to put a smile on your face."
Crowson has also been the pastor of Harmony Baptist Church for 25 years. In an effort to give back to him, the church's congregation and community members donated nearly $15,000 to get him a new wheelchair.
"I want to say thank you to everybody in the community and the church and everywhere that helped with it," he said. "It's really been a blessing."
The chair features wheels with special treads that allow him to go off of hard surfaces and onto more rough terrain.
"This one will go up and down hills. It will go in the woods, sand, dirt, mud and water a little bit, and the [other chair] just isn't capable of doing that," Crowson said.
He said he suffers from a degenerative bone disease that causes him to require a wheelchair. But, he's not letting life's bumps slow him down.
"I can do things by myself and not having to depend on others," Crowson said. "It's nice to be able to go on your own."
He received the new wheelchair a few weeks ago and is looking forward to what it will allow him to do.
"Deer hunting...maybe even get a little fishing in and just being able to enjoy God's painting," he said.
While he's got some things to do now that he couldn't before, he said it won't stop him from rolling up to the corner by his house and spreading positivity to those who drive by.
"I'll be out here all the time I can until it gets real cold," he said. "We got to keep first things first."
The new chair isn't reinventing the wheel of his act of service, just making the ride smoother. The perfect gift for a guy hoping to steer drivers toward a happier day.
"Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care," Crowson said. "They're caring people and they will help and love to help if they get the opportunity."
To watch the originally EmVP about Crowson, click here.