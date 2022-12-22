COLUMBIA - You know it's the holiday season when you start to hear the Salvation Army bells ringing outside of stores across the country. The sound is a staple of the season, and you could say the same about one volunteer bell ringer.
"He's really a volunteers volunteer, he loves to get out here," Sean Spence, the Columbia Salvation Army's Director of Community Relations, said. "If we had 100 Bill Boston's the Salvation Army would never need any more help at all."
Bill Boston has been ringing bells during the holidays for decades.
"I believe for 22 years or so," Boston said. "People are just so generous."
Spence said Boston's good at recruiting help, too.
"He gets other people involved and gets his rotary club and other rotary clubs involved," Spence said.
Boston organizes his rotary club to volunteer to ring bells outside of the Schnucks grocery store on Forum Boulevard every Friday and Saturday all day. But, that's not all.
"He's been on our advisory board for over 10 years. He's extremely involved and helps really pretty much everything he's on," Spence said. "He really is probably more involved than just about anybody ever."
"It just seems right to help out a little bit, it doesn't cost me anything to donate my time to do this, so I'm happy to do it," Boston said.
The mission of the Salvation Army is what keeps Boston coming back.
"It doesn't matter what race, religion or ethnicity you are, if you need help in this community the Salvation Army is here to help," he said.
The Salvation Army's Harbor House is also one of the only local shelters that allows children.
"If you've got a mother or a father with one or more children living unsheltered, there literally is no place else they can go. The Salvation Army is the only one and these red kettles and Bill Boston work to make sure we're able to," Spence said.
The money from the red kettles helps keep the doors open.
"They hear that bell, and they go, 'You know what, this is my chance to give for a neighbor facing poverty,'" Spence said.
Not even the weather can stop Boston's service.
"It was sleeting and the wind was coming about 20 mph straight out of the north, right into our face," Boston recalls some of the worst weather he's volunteered in. "That was the worst. That will stick with me."
Granted he knows a thing or two about sacrifice.
"I put two tours in in Vietnam," Boston said. "My unit was transferred back into Thailand to fly in the campaign that basically ended the war in 1972."
This Vietnam veteran's heart to serve is on full display during the holiday season.
"And that is what Bill Boston is all about, serving people who are less fortunate than the rest of us," Spence said. "He really represents the best of all of us."
The red kettle campaign makes up about 25 percent of the Salvation Army's holiday donations. The total goal for the season in Columbia is nearly $475,000. If you're interested in supporting the campaign, click here.